Sevilla vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After suffering a defeat against Almeria in their last La Liga fixture, Sevilla will be determined to secure full three points against Barcelona. The match between Sevilla and Barcelona will be played at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Sevilla had opened the scoring in their last La Liga match against Almeria but eventually, they conceded two goals to endure a 2-1 defeat. With just one point in their kitty, Sevilla currently find themselves in the 15th spot in the La Liga standings.

Barcelona, on the other hand, come into the fixture after securing a convincing 4-0 win against Real Valladolid. For Barcelona, their Polish striker Robert Lewandowski scored a brace in the game. Xavi’s men have so far played three games in La Liga and managed to win two matches.

Ahead of the La Liga match between Sevilla and Barcelona here is all you need to know:

On what date will the La Liga 2022-23 match between Sevilla (SEV) and Barcelona (BAR) be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Sevilla (SEV) and Barcelona (BAR) will take place on September 4, Sunday.

Where will the La Liga 2022-23 match Sevilla (SEV) vs Barcelona (BAR) be played?

The La Liga match between Sevilla (SEV) and Barcelona (BAR) will be played at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

What time will the La Liga 2022-23 match Sevilla (SEV) vs Barcelona (BAR) begin?

The La Liga match between Sevilla (SEV) and Barcelona (BAR) will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sevilla (SEV) and Barcelona (BAR) La Liga match?

Sevilla (SEV) vs Barcelona (BAR) La Liga match will be televised on Sports 18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sevilla (SEV) vs Barcelona (BAR) La Liga match?

Sevilla (SEV) vs Barcelona (BAR) La Liga match is available to be streamed live on Voot.

Sevilla (SEV) vs Barcelona (BAR) Possible Starting XI:

Sevilla Predicted Starting Line-up: Yassine Bounou, Jesus Navas, Tanguy Nianzou, Karim Rekik, Alex Telles, Oliver Torres, Fernando, Joan Jordan, Alejandro Gomez, Rafa Mir, Erik Lamela

Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Alex Balde, Pablo Gavi, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele

