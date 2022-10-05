Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Sevilla will play against Borussia Dortmund in an intriguing UEFA Champions League encounter on October 6. Sevilla will be aiming to register the first win of their Champions League campaign when they host Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Sevilla will line up without Oliver Torres who was not included in their Champions League squad. Sevilla’s Tecatito, Karim Rekik and Jesus Corona are also likely to miss out due to injury.

ALSO READ| UEFA Champions League: Inter Down Barcelona; Napoli Rout Ajax; Bayern Munich Thrash Viktoria Plzen; Club Brugge Shock Atletico Madrid

Sevilla will fancy their chances in front of their home crowd. On the other hand, Borussia Dortmund have won one and lost one game in the Champions League so far. They are coming into this match after a 3-2 defeat to FC Koln in the Bundesliga last week.

Borussia Dortmund would be better off if they put that defeat behind them quickly and shift their attention to the Champions League. Borussia Dortmund would know that beating Sevilla in their own backyard will be a huge challenge.

Ahead of the match between Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the UEFA Champions League match between Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund will be played on October 6.

Where will the UEFA Champions League match between Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, Sevilla.

What time will the UEFA Champions League match between Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund begin?

The UEFA Champions League match between Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund will begin at 12:30 pm IST, on October 6.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Champions League match between Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund?

The UEFA Champions League match between Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match between Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund?

The UEFA Champions League match between Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

<b>Latest Sports News</b> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/"><b>Breaking News</b></a> here<p></p>