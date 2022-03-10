Sevilla vs West Ham United Live Streaming, UEFA Europa League 2021-22: How to Watch Online, TV Telecast And Team News

Sevilla are set to play host to West Ham United on Thursday at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán for their first leg tie of the last-16 Europa League clash. The Hammers are currently occupying the sixth spot on the Premier League table and will come into this fixture on the back of a 0-1 loss to Liverpool in the week gone by.

Sevilla, meanwhile, are sitting at the second spot on the La Liga table with 55 points in their kitty from 27 games. In their most recent fixture, they were held for a goalless draw by Alaves last weekend.

The UEFA Europa League match between Sevilla and West Ham United is slated to begin at 11:15 pm (IST).

UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Sevilla vs West Ham United: Team News, Injury Update

Anthony Martial is struggling with his fitness and could be forced to warm the bench. In his absence, Rafa Mir is expected to be recalled in Sevilla’s attack as Youssef En-Nesyri has failed to find the back of the net in recent weeks. Diego Carlos has picked up a knock but should be fine to feature in this game. He missed Sevilla’s match against Alaves last week. Additionally, Nemanja Gudelj has been put on standby in case Carlos is not fit on the matchday. Thomas Delaney will miss this fixture through suspension.

Jarrod Bowen has picked up a heel injury during West Ham United’s previous game versus Liverpool and is doubtful to start here. If he misses this fixture, he can be deputised by either Nikola Vlasic or Said Benrahma. Declan Rice missed West Ham’s tie at Anfield due to illness but should be available here.

Sevilla vs West Ham United probable XIs

Sevilla Predicted Starting XI: Bounou; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Acuna; Jordan, Fernando, Rakitic; Corona, Mir, Ocampos

West Ham United Predicted Starting XI: Areola; Fredericks, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Vlasic, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio

What time will Sevilla vs West Ham United match kick-off?

The UEFA Europa League 2021-22 match between Sevilla vs West Ham United will be played on Thursday, March 10, at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

What TV channel will show Sevilla vs West Ham United match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Sevilla vs West Ham United match.

How can I live stream Sevilla vs West Ham United fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Sevilla vs West Ham United match on the SonyLIV app.

