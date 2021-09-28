SHA vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Champions League match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Inter Milan: The UEFA Champions League action returns this weekend and there are some high-octane clashes lined up once again, starting with Shakhtar Donetsk hosting Inter Milan at the NSC Olimpiyskiy on September 28, from 22:15 IST onwards. Shakhtar Donetsk suffered a shocking 0-2 loss to FC Sheriff in the first round of this season’s UCL, whereas Inter Milan were handed a 0-1 loss by Real Madrid. Both sides will be eager to claim three points as Madrid can top the table if they can secure a win against FC Sheriff. A clash to watch out for sure as one can expect high intensity and attacking football in the UCL. Fans here can check the SHA vs INT Dream 11 and Predicted XI.

The Champions League matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

SHA vs INT Live Streaming

The UEFA Champions League match between SHA vs INT is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

SHA vs INT Match Details

The UCL match between SHA vs INT will be played on Wednesday, September 28, at the NSC Olimpiyskiy. The game will start at 22:15 (IST).

SHA vs INT Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Stefan de Vrij

Vice-Captain: Edin Dzeko

SHA vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Samir Handanovic

Defenders: Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Marlon, Dodo

Midfielders: Maycon Barberan, Ivan Perisic, Hakan Calhanoglu

Strikers: Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko, Lassina Traore

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan probable XI

Shakhtar Donetsk: Andriy Pyatov (GK), Dodo, Marlon, Sergey Krivtsov, Ismaily, Marcos Antonio, Maycon Barberan, Tete, Alan Patrick, Marlos, Lassina Traore

Inter Milan: Samir Handanovic (GK), Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Ivan Perisic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Matteo Darmian, Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

