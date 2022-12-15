Shah Rukh Khan AKA Pathaan to Headline FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Pregame Show

France joins Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final after defeating Morocco 2-0 in the second semi-final in Doha. While the entire world is counting the hours to watch the final showdown of Lionel Messi Vs Kylian Mbappe, Shah Rukh Khan has doubled the excitement for Indian football fans by announcing that he will be in the studio watching the FIFA World Cup final, while also promoting his upcoming actioner Pathaan. On Thursday, the Bollywood superstar shared a video teasing that he might have a chat with Wayne Rooney.

While sharing the promotional video, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Field par Messi aur Mbappe… studio mein Wayne Rooney aur main…Pathaan (It will be Messi and Mbappe on the field, and Wayne Ronney and I (Pathaan) in the studio). 18th December Ki shaam hogi shaandar (The evening of 18th December will be spectacular). Dekhiye FIFA World Cup Final mere saath, Live on Jio Cinema & Sports 18 (Watch FIFA World Cup Final with me, Love on Jio Cinema & Sports 18).”

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also features John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in key roles. The movie that will see Shah Rukh Khan as a captured spy, is all set to hit the big screens on January 25.

Meanwhile, in the second final of FIFA World Cup 2022, defender Theo Hernandez’s goal in the opening five minutes, followed by a strike from Randal Kolo Muani in the 79th minute, paved defending champions France’s way into the finals.

Messi-led Argentian secured their spot by hammering Croatia 3-0 to garner their tickets to the finals. From the Argentine side, it was Messi’s netting a goal from the penalty shot, followed by Julian Alvarez’s two goals that register a phenomenon victory against Luka Modric’s Croatia in the semi-finals.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 final will take place on December 18 at 8.30 pm IST. The clash between Messi and Mbappe will stream live on JioCinema. It will also be telecast live on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD in India. Notably, Argentina and France both have two world cups under their kitty. Argentina won them back in 1978 and 1986, while France in 1998 and 2018.

