Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Shame Sadio Mane Finished 4th in 2019 Ballon d'Or Vote: Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi said he was surprised that Liverpool star Sadio Mane finished fourth in the Ballon d'Or 2019 rankings.

IANS

Updated:December 6, 2019, 2:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Shame Sadio Mane Finished 4th in 2019 Ballon d'Or Vote: Lionel Messi
Sadio Mane and Lionel Messi (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Madrid: Barcelona star striker Lionel Messi feels it was very unfortunate for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane to finish fourth in the Ballon d'Or vote.

Earlier this week, Messi won the Ballon d'Or award for the world's best player for a record sixth time. Mane finished fourth behind Messi, Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo in the Ballon d'Or vote.

"It's a shame to see Mane finish in fourth place," Messi was quoted as saying by goal.com.

The 32-year-old further admitted that he had voted for the Senegalese in The Best poll.

"But I think there have been a lot of great players this year. That's why it was difficult to choose a particular player. But I chose Sadio Mane (for The Best award) because he's a player that I like," said Messi.

"Mane achieved a great year that was exceptional for the entire Liverpool team. That's why I chose him.

"I repeat, there were a lot of very great players this year, so the choice was difficult," he added.

This was Messi's first Ballon d'Or since 2015 and comes after he scored 54 times for club and country in 2018-19, in which Barcelona won La Liga. Before 2015, the Barcelona forward had won the award in 2009, 2010, 2011 and in 2012.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com