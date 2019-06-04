Shane Warne Picks His Dream World Cup XI Team and It Has No One from The Current Generation

Shane Warne picked his star-studded Dream World Cup XI but only one Indian player made the cut while the likes of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni were missing in the list that the former Australian spinner picked during Salaam Cricket 2019 at Lord's.Right at the outset, Warne had said that he would only pick players who he had played with and against and that automatically pushed aside the various stars of today's cricketing world.Warne picked a smashed top-order with the likes of Adam Gilchrist, Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting and Brian Lara - surely a fearsome quatret.To complete the top six, Warne chose Mark Waugh and Kumar Sangakkara."It's a pretty good top-four," Shane Warne said."No.5 wasn't as clear-cut as the top-four. I wanted an all-rounder at No.5 and I went with Mark Waugh because he was the greatest all-round cricketer I played with."For No.6, I wanted a left-hander and I went with Kumar Sangakkara. If you wanted to change it up, he could go up the order. If something happened to the wicketkeeper, Sangakkara could keep wickets.Warne picked Andrew Flintoff for his all-round abilities and said Shahid Afridi would be in his team for his "underrated" bowling and good fielding.Wasim Akram, Muttiah Muralitharan and Glenn McGrath were his three main bowlers.Adam Gilchrist (WK), Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Brian Lara, Mark Waugh, Kumar Sangakkara, Andrew Flintoff, Shahid Afridi, Wasim Akram, Muttiah Muralitharan, Glenn McGrath