Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Shanghai Shenhua Lure Stephan El Shaarawy from AS Roma

Stephan El Shaarawy became Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua's most expensive acquisition, as he signed from AS Roma for a transfer fee of 16 million euros.

Reuters

Updated:July 8, 2019, 8:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Shanghai Shenhua Lure Stephan El Shaarawy from AS Roma
Stephan El Shaarawy signed for Shanghai Shenhua from AS Roma (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua have signed Stephan El Shaarawy from AS Roma, making the Italy international forward their most expensive acquisition to date as they bid to avoid relegation.

The 26-year-old joined Shenhua for a transfer fee of 16 million euros ($17.95 million), the Italian Serie A club said on Monday.

Shenhua are 14th in the 16-team Chinese Super League standings just over halfway through the season, only one point above the relegation zone.

Former Valencia and Watford coach Quique Sanchez Flores resigned last week after just over six months in charge after a disappointing run, citing “personal reasons”.

El Shaarawy, capped 23 times by Italy, joined AS Roma from AC Milan in Jan. 2016 after spending the first half of the season on loan at French side Monaco.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram