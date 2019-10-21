Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Sheffield United Striker Oli McBurnie Charged With Drink-driving

Scottish striker Oli McBurnie is accused of driving over the limit in Leeds.

AFP

Updated:October 21, 2019, 5:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sheffield United Striker Oli McBurnie Charged With Drink-driving
Oli McBurnie (white) moved to Sheffield United from Swansea in a £20 million deal. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

London: Sheffield United and Scotland striker Oli McBurnie has been charged with drink-driving. The 23-year-old is accused of driving over the limit in Leeds in the early hours of Friday and will appear in court on November 6, West Yorkshire Police confirmed on Monday.

A police spokesman said: "Oli McBurnie, from Leeds, will appear before Leeds Magistrates' Court on November 6 after being charged with driving over the prescribed limit in Leeds in the early hours of Friday October 18."

McBurnie, who has eight caps for Scotland, moved to Sheffield United from Swansea in a £20 million ($26 million) deal in August.

The Blades face Arsenal at Bramall Lane in the Premier League on Monday night.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram