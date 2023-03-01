Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FA Cup Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Tottenham Hotspur will be without several first team players during their FA Cup match against Sheffield United. The FA Cup fifth-round tie between Sheffield United and Tottenham is scheduled to be played on Thursday at Bramall Lane in Sheffield. French custodian Hugo Lloris, defender Ryan Sessegnon and midfielders Rodrigo Bentancur and Yvess Bissouma will miss the fixture for Spurs due to injury issues. Croatian midfielder Ivan Perisic is expected to return to Tottenham playing XI on Thursday. Cristian Stellini, on the other hand, will handle Tottenham’s coaching duties, in absence of Antonio Conte. The London- based side advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup after thrashing Preston 0-3.

Sheffield United got the better of Wrexham 3-1 to set up the fifth-round tie against Tottenham. Paul Heckingbottom’s men scored two goals in the injury time to qualify for the next round.

Ahead of Thursday’s FA Cup match between Sheffield United and Tottenham; here is all you need to know:

What date FA Cup match between Sheffield United and Tottenham will be played?

The FA Cup match between Sheffield United and Tottenham will take place on March 2, Thursday.

Where will the FA Cup match Sheffield United vs Tottenham be played?

The FA Cup match between Sheffield United and Tottenham will be played at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

What time will the FA Cup match Sheffield United vs Tottenham begin?

The FA Cup match between Sheffield United and Tottenham will begin at 1:25 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sheffield United vs Tottenham FA Cup match?

Sheffield United vs Tottenham FA Cup match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sheffield United vs Tottenham FA Cup match?

Sheffield United vs Tottenham FA Cup match will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Possible Starting XI:

Sheffield United Predicted Starting Line-up: Wesley Foderingham, Anel Ahmedhodzic, John Egan, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Max Lowe, Iliman Ndiaye, Oliver McBurnie

Tottenham Predicted Starting Line-up: Fraser Forster, Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Clement Lenglet, Emerson Royal, Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojberg, Ben Davies, Dejan Kulusevski, Ivan Perisic, Heung-Min Son

Read all the Latest Sports News here