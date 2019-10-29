Sheikh Kamal International Club Cup: Mohun Bagan Follow Gokulam Kerala As Indian Challenge Ends in Semis

Mohun Bagan lost to Terengganu FC 4-2 in the semi-final of the Sheikh Kamal International Club Cup at the M. A. Aziz Stadium in Chittagong on Tuesday.

Lee Tuck scored a hat-trick as Syafik Bin Ismail had got the Malaysian team back in the lead after Fran Gonzalez equalized twice in the second half for Mohun Bagan.

There was controversy as Mohun Bagan were denied two calls for a penalty in the first half, which were waived away by the referee.

Gokulam Kerala FC had lost 2-3 to Chittagong Abahani Limited in the first semifinal on Monday.

Henry Kisekka (29') and Marcus Joseph (80') twice gave Gokulam Kerala the lead but Didier Brossou scored a brace to force the game into extra-time.

Chittagong's Matthew Chinedu scored the winner in the 105th minute to put the host team in the final.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.