Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Sheikh Kamal International Club Cup: Mohun Bagan Follow Gokulam Kerala As Indian Challenge Ends in Semis

Mohun Bagan and Gokulam Kerala lost to Terengganu FC and Chittagong Abahani Limited respectively to go out of the Sheikh Kamal International Club Cup in the semi-final.

News18 Sports

Updated:October 29, 2019, 10:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sheikh Kamal International Club Cup: Mohun Bagan Follow Gokulam Kerala As Indian Challenge Ends in Semis
Mohun Bagan (Photo Credit: Sheikh Kamal International Club Cup/Facebook)

Mohun Bagan lost to Terengganu FC 4-2 in the semi-final of the Sheikh Kamal International Club Cup at the M. A. Aziz Stadium in Chittagong on Tuesday.

Lee Tuck scored a hat-trick as Syafik Bin Ismail had got the Malaysian team back in the lead after Fran Gonzalez equalized twice in the second half for Mohun Bagan.

There was controversy as Mohun Bagan were denied two calls for a penalty in the first half, which were waived away by the referee.

Gokulam Kerala FC had lost 2-3 to Chittagong Abahani Limited in the first semifinal on Monday.

Henry Kisekka (29') and Marcus Joseph (80') twice gave Gokulam Kerala the lead but Didier Brossou scored a brace to force the game into extra-time.

Chittagong's Matthew Chinedu scored the winner in the 105th minute to put the host team in the final.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram