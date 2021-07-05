Shocking! Cristiano Ronaldo's 2014 Knee Injury May Have Worsened Over the Years

In a shocking revelation which has been broughi to light, Cristiano Ronaldo’s knee injury which he suffered in 2014 was not just any normal bruise, but a condition which has worsened over the years with each time the Portuguese steps on to the field to play or to train. Despite the pain, Ronaldo has played his career’s best football from 2014 onwards for Real Madrid and Juventus, winning numerous awards for club and country. However, it is claimed that Ronaldo’s knee injury has held him back, which only goes to show how dedicated and committed the striker actually is.

According to Sportsbible, @laligafrauds has stated that Ronaldo has a knee condition which is known as ‘tendinosis’, which apparently has no cure. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been playing regular football and hasn’t had injuries in his career, except for the knee injury he picked up in 2014.

The knee injury has been described as ‘degeneration’ than ‘inflammation’ which states that Ronaldo’s issue could only get worse every time he plays football. However, back in 2014, Ronaldo played the much of the entire 2013-2014 season with a sore knee.

Despite the condition, Ronaldo has been in prime form till date, fit as a fiddle and still sharp on his feet. In the Euros 2020 in the group stage between Portugal and Germany, it was recorded that Ronaldo ran from one end of the field to the other in a span of 10 seconds and clocked at least 32 km/h. Take a look:

This only goes to show that Ronaldo leaves no stone unturned when it comes to fitness. Since 2014, Ronaldo has won four UCLs and two La Liga with Real Madrid and two Serie A titles with Juventus. Ronaldo also lifted trophy in the 2016 Euros with Portugal and the Nations League in 2019. In the individual awards, Ronaldo claimed the Ballon d’Or in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

