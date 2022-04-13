Shree Cement Hands over Sporting Rights to East Bengal, EB in Talks with Bashundhara Group

Shree Cement Limited on Tuesday officially ended their topsy-turvy two-year association with East Bengal by handing over the sporting rights to the Kolkata heavyweight side.

In a last ditch attempt by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the Hari Mohan Bangur-owned cement conglomerate bought a majority stake of 76 per cent in the beleaguered East Bengal to help them enter India Super League in 2020-21.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

But the association did not go off well as the East Bengal executive committee refused to sign the final agreement, claiming discrepancies in the initial term.

Confirming the development, Shree Cement Ltd CEO Col Shibaji Samaddar told PTI: “Yes, Shree Cement has moved out of East Bengal after two seasons.

“The process to hand over the sporting rights was on for the last couple of days.

“They did not sign the final agreement and as per the term sheet the association was for two years, so it finally ended," he added.

Advertisement

After coming on board, Shree Cement had promised a long term association with the red-and-gold brigade but trouble started brewing before the second season regarding the term sheet.

“Shree Cement Limited (SCL) has now decided to terminate its sporting collaboration pursuant to the termination, the club shall transfer its entire shares held in SCEBF (SC East Bengal Foundation) at book value to SCL and simultaneously SCEBF also agrees to handover all the sporting rights to the club , the SCL said in the letter issued to the East Bengal club president on Tuesday while ending its obligations".

It was at the behest of CM Mamata Banerjee, Shree Cement had agreed to continue for the last ISL edition where the club went worse as they finished at the bottom of the table with just one win from 20 matches, losing 11 times and drawing on eight occasions.

Under Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, East Bengal had a poor ninth place finish in their maiden ISL season with nine losses, eight draws and just three wins.

This was not the first time the red-and-gold club management found themselves in a logjam with their investors.

Before SCL, East Bengal also had a similar fate with their Bengaluru-based investors Quess Corp who too exited after a two-year association in a premature end to their three-year agreement.

EB in talks with Bashundhara Group

A top East Bengal official confirmed receiving the sporting rights and said “we would formally announce the development on Wednesday".

He further said they are in talks with Bangladesh investors Bashundhara Group which owns Bangladeshi top tier club Bashundhara Kings.

Asked about their fate in the ISL, the top EB official said: “SCL may have exited but at the moment, we are not thinking beyond ISL.

“We are very hopeful of striking a deal with Bashundhara Group, but nothing is formalised as yet."

Recently, the Bashundhara Group managing director Sobhan Anvir and other officials were felicitated by the club.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.