SHSO vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction, Belarus Premier League 2020 Shakhtyor Soligorsk vs Belshina: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

In the Friday fixture of Belarus Premier League 2020, Shakhtyor Soligorsk will take on Belshina on May 22. The match will be played at Stroitel Stadium. The guest team Belshina are in the relegation zone, with just three points from nine matches. Meanwhile, the hosts Shakhtyor are in the fifth position, with 15 points in their kitty from nine matches. The Belarus Premier League 2020 Shakhtyor Soligorsk vs Belshina match will take place on May 22 at 10.30 pm.

Belarus Premier League 2020 SHSO vs BEL Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Belshina have not won a single match and has been struggling hard to stay in the competition. A win, in their upcoming fixture, might be helpful in giving them a morale boost. On the other hand, Shakhtyor seem to be in good form. The Yuriy Vernydub-led side will look to dominate the game from the first whistle.

SHSO vs BEL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Sergey Turanok

Defenders: Nikola Antic, Roman Begunov, Sergey Balanovich, Ruslan Khadarkevich

Midfielders: Vladislav Solanovich, Dzmitry Podstrelov, Yuri Kendysh

Strikers: Leonid Kovel, Sergey Glebko, Vitali Lisakovich

Belarus Premier League 2020 Shakhtyor Soligorsk vs Belshina Predicted XI

Shakhtyor Soligorsk Probable Playing XI: Aleksandr Gutor (GK), Nikola Antic, Ruslan Khadarkevich, Aleksandr Sachivko, Roman Begunov, Aleksandr Selyava, Julius Szoke, Dzmitry Podstrelov, Yuri Kendysh, Sergey Balanovich, Vitali Lisakovich

Belshina Probable Playing XI: Sergey Turanok (GK), Kirill Malyarov, Samuel Odeyobo, lya Boltrushevich, Konstantin Kuchinskiy, Mikhail Bashilov, Pavel Bordukov, Vladislav Solanovic, Sergey Glebko, Dmitri Rekish, Leonid Kovel