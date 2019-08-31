Shunned Mauro Icardi Takes Legal Action Against Inter Milan: Reports

Milan: Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi has begun legal action against the Serie A club, demanding to return to full training and 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) in compensation, according to reports in Italy on Friday.

The Argentinian -- who was stripped of the captaincy last season amid a long contract dispute -- has been told that he is no longer part of the club's plans under new coach Antonio Conte.

The 26-year-old has continued to train with the team, but is not allowed to take part in full tactical sessions.

His lawyers have written a letter to the club outlining his demands, Gazzetta dello Sport and Sky Sport Italia reported.

Icardi's wife Wanda Nara, who is also his agent, has insisted he wants to remain at Inter where he has played since 2013 after joining from league rivals Sampdoria.

Icardi was the joint top-scorer in the 2017-18 Serie A campaign with 29 goals, but managed just 11 last term having spent 53 days on the sidelines after being replaced as skipper by goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.

The Argentine has been linked with moves away from Inter over the summer to clubs including Juventus, Napoli, Roma, French club Monaco and Atletico Madrid in Spain, with the transfer window closing on September 2.

Inter Milan endured a topsy-turvy Serie A campaign last season, only securing fourth place and Champions League qualification on the final day.

Luciano Spalletti left his role as head coach in May, with former Juventus, Italy and Chelsea boss Conte taking over.

