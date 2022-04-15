Siuuu! Cristiano Ronaldo Jr Scores for Manchester United U-12 and Celebrates Like His Father

Manchester United and Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo’s son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr scored for Manchester United’s U-12 side in their 5-0 win over EF Girones Sabat 5-0 and his celebrations would make his father proud.

The 11-year-old came off the substitutes’ bench in the second half, with his team comfortably in the lead, to score in the 68th minute. Ronaldo Jr connected a low, driven cross and put the ball in the back of the net from close range and ran to the corner flag to do his father’s iconic ‘Siuuu’ celebration!

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. scores for #mufc U12s against EF Gironès SabatOf course he pulled out his dad’s iconic celebration 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YxfPZtc9Vb — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) April 13, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. back at it again 💥via @albert_rogepic.twitter.com/AmswJVj7VV — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) April 14, 2022

Ronaldo Jr had joined United’s academy back in September of 2021 and made his debut in February 2022. He went on to score his first goal for Manchester United about a fortnight ago against West Bromwich Albion.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo senior has so far scored 18 goals for Manchester United in all competitions this season after his stunning return to Old Trafford.

His father is,in fact, the top scorer in the history of men’s football with 807 goals and has also won The Best FIFA Men’s Player award twice. He also holds the record for the most UEFA Champions League titles, with five titles, and the most goals scored in the competition’s history, with 141 strikes.

Aged just 11 years, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr had revealed that it is his dream to play alongside his father, who is 37. He had requested CR7 to stick around until they can play alongside each other on the same team.

“My son says to me ‘Dad, hang in there for a few more years, I want to play with you’," Cristiano Ronaldo had revealed after his son joined Manchester United’s youth academy.

Ronaldo had also said that his son has potential and tells him that hard work and dedication is what he needs to be successful.

“We’ll see if my son will become a great footballer, he has potential. He is fast and dribbles well, but that is not enough. I always tell him that it takes work and dedication to have success. I won’t pressure him to become a footballer, but if you ask me if I want him to, yes I would like it. The most important thing is to become the best at whatever he does, whether it is as a footballer or a doctor," Ronaldo had said.

