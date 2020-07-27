FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

SJ vs RSLC Dream11 Team Prediction Major League Soccer 2020 San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

SJ vs RSLC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SJ vs RSLC Dream11 Best Picks / SJ vs RSLC Dream11 Captain / SJ vs RSLC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Football Tips and more

San Jose Earthquakes will lock horns with Real Salt Lake on Tuesday July 28 for their upcoming scheduled fixture in the Major League Soccer 2020. In the previous fixture, San Jose Earthquakes defeated Chicago by 2-0. The match was held on July 20. Real Salt Lake ,on the other hand, lost to Sporting KC by 2-0 on July 22.

The Major League Soccer 2020 San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake will commence from 6:00 AM.

SJ vs RSLC Dream11 tips and predictions, San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake Major League Soccer 2020 Dream 11 Team

Major League Soccer 2020 SJ vs RSLC Dream11 prediction, San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake Captain: Espinoza

Major League Soccer 2020 SJ vs RSLC Dream11 prediction, San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake Vice Captain: Eriksson

Major League Soccer 2020 SJ vs RSLC Dream11 prediction, San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake Goalkeeper: Macmath

Major League Soccer 2020 SJ vs RSLC Dream11 prediction, San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake Defenders: Kashia Thompson, Lima, Alanis

Major League Soccer 2020 SJ vs RSLC Dream11 prediction, San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake Midfielders: Luis, Meram, Baird, Espinoza, Qazashvii

Major League Soccer 2020 SJ vs RSLC Dream11 prediction, San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake Strikers: Eriksson

RSLC vs SJ Major League Soccer 2020 San Jose Earthquakes probable 11 vs Real Salt Lake: Kashia, Thompson, Lima, Alanis, Eriksson, Espinoza, Qazashvii, Vega, Judson, Yueill, Rios

SJ vs RSLC vs SPKC Major League Soccer 2020 Real Salt Lake probable 11 vs San Jose Earthquakes: MacMath, Luis, Meram, Baird, Herrera, Silva, Glad, Toia, Ruiz, Backerman, Meram

