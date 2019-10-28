ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Coro Scores Late as Goa Hold Bengaluru 1-1

What a game.
It ends FC Goa 1-1 Bengaluru FC.
Last season's #HeroISL finalists share the spoils in Goa 🤝#GOABEN #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/y4AcnnpR5g— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 28, 2019
86' - Chance!
Jackichand Singh crosses the ball from the right flank but Albert Serran is the first to the ball.
Three minutes ago, Jackichand had put in a delicious ball in the middle after Brandon Fernandes threads in a through pass. No Goa player can reach the ball in time and Bengaluru are still in the lead.
80' - Rough!
It is getting rough out there in the middle with tackle flying left, right and center. First Seiminlen Doungel puts in a harsh challenge on Dimas Delgado, before Madar was shown a yellow card.
Then Mandar Rao Dessai is brought off and in comes Saviour Gama for Goa. He gets tackled by goal-scorer Udanta, who is also shown a yellow card for
The second half between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC is underway! The scoreline reads, FC Goa 0-0 Bengaluru FC
#DidYouKnow 👉🏻 This is the 5th consecutive #HeroISL match in which @bengalurufc have failed to score in the 1st half.#GOABEN #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/PkpU5DmITJ— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 28, 2019
Half-time! The first half ends the way it had started between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC.
FC Goa 0-0 Bengaluru FC
It's been an absorbing battle at the Fatorda, but it remains goalless between the Blues and the Gaurs. All to play for! #GOABEN #WeAreBFC #RoomForMore pic.twitter.com/VJjdK0fDZ0— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) October 28, 2019
The last five meetings between Goa and Bengaluru -
Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa – March 17, 2019 – 1-0
Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa – February 21, 2019 – 3-0
FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC – November 22, 2018 – 1-2
Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa – September 2, 2018 – 2-0
FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC – November 30, 2017 – 4-3
Who will come up on top tonight, Goa or Bengaluru? Or will it be the first-ever draw between the two sides!
Goa vs Bengaluru -
In head-to-head contests, the record is heavily in favour of Bengaluru. The two teams have met on five occasions in the past, with Bengaluru winning four times, while Goa triumphed only once.
.@FCGoaOfficial have kept 🖐🏻 clean sheets in their last 5⃣ home league matches.— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 28, 2019
Will the reigning #HeroISL champions end their streak by scoring at Fortress Fatorda? 🏟#GOABEN #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/jwQvn5APCM
Here's how @FCGoaOfficial and @bengalurufc line up for tonight's big game! 🤜🏻🤛🏻#GOABEN #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/WhhvlzGq0c— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 28, 2019
🗣| "Mandar, Brandon & I are very friendly to each other, but on 28th, there will be a war."@chetrisunil11 and co. are raring to go as reigning #HeroISL champions @bengalurufc take on last season's runners-up @FCGoaOfficial tonight! #GOABEN #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/7vVG8vPQgB
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 28, 2019
