ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Coro Scores Late as Goa Hold Bengaluru 1-1

News18.com | October 28, 2019, 10:15 PM IST
Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Ferran Corominas scored from the penalty spot in added time to cancel out Udanta Singh's opener in the 62nd minute as FC Goa held Bengaluru FC to a 1-1 draw at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The last time the Goa and Bengaluru clashed was in the Indian Super League final last year. Bengaluru FC had clinched the title late in extra time, courtesy a Rahul Bheke header and sparks will surely fly when they take the field at FC Goa on Monday.

FC Goa cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC in their opening match of ISL 2019-20and that too without three of their key players. Edu Bedia and Hugo Boumous were out with injuries, while Ahmed Jahouh missed out due to a suspension. The replacements like new-signing Seiminlen Doungel, Manvir Singh stepped up. Bengaluru, on the other hand, could only muster a goalless draw against NorthEast United FC in their season opener. However, considering the number of chances they created against the Highlanders, it is only a matter of time before they assume their imperious self. LIVE STREAM
Oct 28, 2019 10:11 pm (IST)

What a game. 

It ends FC Goa 1-1 Bengaluru FC.

Oct 28, 2019 9:26 pm (IST)

90' - Goal!

Ferran Corominas scores from the spot and Goa make it FC Goa 1-1 Bengaluru FC! What a big blunder from Bengaluru's Ashique Kuruniyan! He brings down Coro and does not make a mistake from the spot.

Oct 28, 2019 9:19 pm (IST)

88' Substitution -

Bengaluru's Harmanjot Singh Khabra gives way for Thongkhosiem Haokip to come on.

Oct 28, 2019 9:16 pm (IST)

86' - Chance!

Jackichand Singh crosses the ball from the right flank but Albert Serran is the first to the ball. 

Three minutes ago, Jackichand had put in a delicious ball in the middle after Brandon Fernandes threads in a through pass. No Goa player can reach the ball in time and Bengaluru are still in the lead. 

Oct 28, 2019 9:12 pm (IST)

80' - Rough!

It is getting rough out there in the middle with tackle flying left, right and center. First Seiminlen Doungel puts in a harsh challenge on Dimas Delgado, before Madar was shown a yellow card. 

Then Mandar Rao Dessai is brought off and in comes Saviour Gama for Goa. He gets tackled by goal-scorer Udanta, who is also shown a yellow card for 

Oct 28, 2019 9:03 pm (IST)

73' - Substitution!

Goa are making changes. Jackichand Singh comes on for Lenny Rodrigues. 

Bengaluru brings in Eugeneson Lyngdoh for Manuel Onwu.

Oct 28, 2019 8:58 pm (IST)

66' - Close!

Goa hit back almost immediately! Ferran Corominas strikes it sweetly from the corner but it is blocked by the defense and luckily for Goa the ball falls to Seiminlen Doungel, who takes the shot. Gurpreet dives at his near post to make a save but the referee calls off-side.

Oct 28, 2019 8:52 pm (IST)

62' - GOAL!

Finally, a shot on goal and Udanta Singh breaks the deadlock! Udanta beats Mourtada Fall with his first-touch on them slots the ball past a hapless Nawaz in goal. Manuel Onwu with the assist.

FC Goa 0-1 Bengaluru FC

Oct 28, 2019 8:48 pm (IST)

58' - High and Over!

Brandon Fernandes tries his luck as he takes the free-kick, after Ferran Corominas was fouled by Raphael Augusto. His shot too flies well over the goal and Gurpreet is hapy to see the ball flies harmlessly oer his head and bar! 

Oct 28, 2019 8:45 pm (IST)

55' - Substitution!

We see the first change of the game as Benglauru introduces Serran Polo in place of Rahul Bheke!

Oct 28, 2019 8:41 pm (IST)

50' - Bicycle Kick!

Both sides are trying their best to break this deadlock! Sunil Chhteri makes the latest effort with a superb bicycle kick from a Dimas corner but his effort too flies well over the bar. 

Both teams still to have a shot on target!  

Oct 28, 2019 8:34 pm (IST)

The second half between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC is underway! The scoreline reads, FC Goa 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Oct 28, 2019 8:19 pm (IST)

Half-time! The first half ends the way it had started between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC. 

FC Goa 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Oct 28, 2019 8:14 pm (IST)

39' - Off the Line! 

That was surely going in... if not for the header of Seiminlen Doungel. Dimas Delgado's corner was curling in. It is still goalless here in Fatorda!

Oct 28, 2019 8:09 pm (IST)

36' - Averted! Ashique Kuruniyan is putting in the work in defence! He spots the threat early and snatches the ball from the feet of  Manvir Singh. 

Oct 28, 2019 8:03 pm (IST)

29' Over! - A mistake comes from Goa as they give the ball away in the middle of the park. Udanta Singh passes it onto to Dimas Delgado, who takes a shot from distance. The shot though sails over the goal.

We still haven't had a shot on target! 

Oct 28, 2019 7:59 pm (IST)

25' - Goa again try to play to out of the back but Manuel Onwu hunts down Mourtada Fall trying to force the issue. Goa will have to be cautious in possession.

Oct 28, 2019 7:55 pm (IST)

21' - ​Bengaluru are steady in their attempts to penetrate the Goa defense. Sunil Chhetri has been making constant runs down the channel in search of a mistake from the defense. 

The Guars have so far have been able to keep the waves of attack form Bengaluru at bay.

Oct 28, 2019 7:47 pm (IST)

10' - Punch!

What a strike from Sunil Chhetri! But Goa keeper Mohammad Nawazis equal to the task.  Udanta Singh from the right flank put the ball into the middle as Chhetri directs towards goal. Nawaz jumps high to punch the danger clear. 

Oct 28, 2019 7:42 pm (IST)

9' - Chance!

What a chance fo Goa to get the lead but Gurepreet is ever vigilant in goal for Benglauru. Manvir Singh slips in through ball for Seiminlen Doungel to run onto but the Indian national team goal-keeper is out in a flash to thwart the danger. 

Oct 28, 2019 7:40 pm (IST)

7' - Udanta Singh has been industrious on the right flank for Bengaluru, running down on the long ball and pressing the defenders when they lose the ball. 

Pressure building on Goa but they are confident to pass it around the back-line. 

Oct 28, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)

2 ' -  Bengaluru get the early corner, almost immediately from the kick-off. The ball is played out at the edge of the box and Nishu runs but fails to get a clear connection on his strike. The ball goes into touch and from the throw-in, Goa somehow manage to clear after some nervy defending. 

Oct 28, 2019 7:31 pm (IST)

Kick-Off! We are underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Should be a cracker of a game with FC Goa looking to get their revenge for lat year's final loss, while Bengaluru FC will want to get their first win of the season. 

Oct 28, 2019 7:09 pm (IST)

The last five meetings between Goa and Bengaluru -

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa – March 17, 2019 – 1-0

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa – February 21, 2019 – 3-0

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC – November 22, 2018 – 1-2

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa – September 2, 2018 – 2-0

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC – November 30, 2017 – 4-3

Who will come up on top tonight, Goa or Bengaluru? Or will it be the first-ever draw between the two sides!

Oct 28, 2019 7:00 pm (IST)

Goa vs Bengaluru - 

In head-to-head contests, the record is heavily in favour of Bengaluru. The two teams have met on five occasions in the past, with Bengaluru winning four times, while Goa triumphed only once.

Oct 28, 2019 6:45 pm (IST)
Oct 28, 2019 6:36 pm (IST)
 

FC Goa Starting XI - 
Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Brandon Fernandes, Seiminlen Doungel, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Rao Dessai (C), Ferran Corominas, Manvir Singh.

Oct 28, 2019 6:36 pm (IST)

Bengaluru FC Starting XI -
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Udanta Singh, Dimas Delgado, Raphael Augusto, Sunil Chhetri (C), Manuel Onwu, Ashique Kuruniyan.

Oct 28, 2019 6:29 pm (IST)

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC!

Defending champions Bengaluru FC resume hostilities with FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa, the team they vanquished after a titanic tussle in last year’s final.

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Coro Scores Late as Goa Hold Bengaluru 1-1
FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC (Photo Credit: ISL)

Head coach Sergio Lobera will have a welcome selection dilemma on his hands, with Jahouh set to return and if Bedia and Boumous both are passed fit to play. Jahouh's return will immediately add to the quality in midfield and the sheer array of offensive arsenal in Lobera's disposal is staggering.

The likes of Ferran Corominas and Doungel have already opened their goal scoring accounts for the season, and if history is something to go by, there will be many more goals from the Goa team this season.

In defense, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena and captain Mandar Rao Dessai, looked solid and helped goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz keep a clean sheet.

As for Bengaluru, new signings Raphael Augusto and Ashique Kuruniyan have given good accounts of themselves on their club debuts. Augusto flourished in the central midfield alongside Dimas Delgado, while Ashique, despite operating from an unfamiliar left-back position, troubled the Highlanders backline time and again with his marauding runs.

Up top, Sunil Chhetri and Manuel Onwu's combination still seemed like work in progress and it may take some time for the two to operate optimally with each other.

As the two hotshots of the league spar on Monday, sparks will most certainly fly. Both Goa and Bengaluru will look to lay down the marker for the season with a statement win against a direct rival for the ultimate prize.
