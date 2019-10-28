ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score and Updates, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Goa Host Bengaluru As Rivalry Reignites

Kick-Off! We are underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Should be a cracker of a game with FC Goa looking to get their revenge for lat year's final loss, while Bengaluru FC will want to get their first win of the season.

2 ' - Bengaluru get the early corner, almost immediately from the kick-off. The ball is played out at the edge of the box and Nishu runs but fails to get a clear connection on his strike. The ball goes into touch and from the throw-in, Goa somehow manage to clear after some nervy defending.

What a chance fo Goa to get the lead but Gurepreet is ever vigilant in goal for Benglauru. Manvir Singh slips in through ball for Seiminlen Doungel to run onto but the Indian national team goal-keeper is out in a flash to thwart the danger.

29' Over! - A mistake comes from Goa as they give the ball away in the middle of the park. Udanta Singh passes it onto to Dimas Delgado, who takes a shot from distance. The shot though sails over the goal.



Head coach Sergio Lobera will have a welcome selection dilemma on his hands, with Jahouh set to return and if Bedia and Boumous both are passed fit to play. Jahouh's return will immediately add to the quality in midfield and the sheer array of offensive arsenal in Lobera's disposal is staggering.The likes of Ferran Corominas and Doungel have already opened their goal scoring accounts for the season, and if history is something to go by, there will be many more goals from the Goa team this season.In defense, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena and captain Mandar Rao Dessai, looked solid and helped goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz keep a clean sheet.As for Bengaluru, new signings Raphael Augusto and Ashique Kuruniyan have given good accounts of themselves on their club debuts. Augusto flourished in the central midfield alongside Dimas Delgado, while Ashique, despite operating from an unfamiliar left-back position, troubled the Highlanders backline time and again with his marauding runs.Up top, Sunil Chhetri and Manuel Onwu's combination still seemed like work in progress and it may take some time for the two to operate optimally with each other.As the two hotshots of the league spar on Monday, sparks will most certainly fly. Both Goa and Bengaluru will look to lay down the marker for the season with a statement win against a direct rival for the ultimate prize.