ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score and Updates, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Goa Host Bengaluru As Rivalry Reignites

News18.com | October 28, 2019, 8:03 PM IST
Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score and Updates, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC through News18 Sports' live blog. FC Goa face-off against defending champions Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Monday. The last time the Goa and Bengaluru clashed was in the Indian Super League final last year. Bengaluru FC had clinched the title late in extra time, courtesy a Rahul Bheke header and sparks will surely fly when they take the field at FC Goa on Monday.

FC Goa cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC in their opening match of ISL 2019-20and that too without three of their key players. Edu Bedia and Hugo Boumous were out with injuries, while Ahmed Jahouh missed out due to a suspension. The replacements like new-signing Seiminlen Doungel, Manvir Singh stepped up. Bengaluru, on the other hand, could only muster a goalless draw against NorthEast United FC in their season opener. However, considering the number of chances they created against the Highlanders, it is only a matter of time before they assume their imperious self. LIVE STREAMING
Oct 28, 2019 8:03 pm (IST)

29' Over! - A mistake comes from Goa as they give the ball away in the middle of the park. Udanta Singh passes it onto to Dimas Delgado, who takes a shot from distance. The shot though sails over the goal.

We still haven't had a shot on target! 

Oct 28, 2019 7:59 pm (IST)

25' - Goa again try to play to out of the back but Manuel Onwu hunts down Mourtada Fall trying to force the issue. Goa will have to be cautious in possession.

Oct 28, 2019 7:55 pm (IST)

21' - ​Bengaluru are steady in their attempts to penetrate the Goa defense. Sunil Chhetri has been making constant runs down the channel in search of a mistake from the defense. 

The Guars have so far have been able to keep the waves of attack form Bengaluru at bay.

Oct 28, 2019 7:47 pm (IST)

10' - Punch!

What a strike from Sunil Chhetri! But Goa keeper Mohammad Nawazis equal to the task.  Udanta Singh from the right flank put the ball into the middle as Chhetri directs towards goal. Nawaz jumps high to punch the danger clear. 

Oct 28, 2019 7:42 pm (IST)

9' - Chance!

What a chance fo Goa to get the lead but Gurepreet is ever vigilant in goal for Benglauru. Manvir Singh slips in through ball for Seiminlen Doungel to run onto but the Indian national team goal-keeper is out in a flash to thwart the danger. 

Oct 28, 2019 7:40 pm (IST)

7' - Udanta Singh has been industrious on the right flank for Bengaluru, running down on the long ball and pressing the defenders when they lose the ball. 

Pressure building on Goa but they are confident to pass it around the back-line. 

Oct 28, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)

2 ' -  Bengaluru get the early corner, almost immediately from the kick-off. The ball is played out at the edge of the box and Nishu runs but fails to get a clear connection on his strike. The ball goes into touch and from the throw-in, Goa somehow manage to clear after some nervy defending. 

Oct 28, 2019 7:31 pm (IST)

Kick-Off! We are underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Should be a cracker of a game with FC Goa looking to get their revenge for lat year's final loss, while Bengaluru FC will want to get their first win of the season. 

Oct 28, 2019 7:09 pm (IST)

The last five meetings between Goa and Bengaluru -

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa – March 17, 2019 – 1-0

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa – February 21, 2019 – 3-0

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC – November 22, 2018 – 1-2

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa – September 2, 2018 – 2-0

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC – November 30, 2017 – 4-3

Who will come up on top tonight, Goa or Bengaluru? Or will it be the first-ever draw between the two sides!

Oct 28, 2019 7:00 pm (IST)

Goa vs Bengaluru - 

In head-to-head contests, the record is heavily in favour of Bengaluru. The two teams have met on five occasions in the past, with Bengaluru winning four times, while Goa triumphed only once.

Oct 28, 2019 6:45 pm (IST)
Oct 28, 2019 6:36 pm (IST)
 

FC Goa Starting XI - 
Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Brandon Fernandes, Seiminlen Doungel, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Rao Dessai (C), Ferran Corominas, Manvir Singh.

Oct 28, 2019 6:36 pm (IST)

Bengaluru FC Starting XI -
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Udanta Singh, Dimas Delgado, Raphael Augusto, Sunil Chhetri (C), Manuel Onwu, Ashique Kuruniyan.

Oct 28, 2019 6:29 pm (IST)

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC!

Defending champions Bengaluru FC resume hostilities with FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa, the team they vanquished after a titanic tussle in last year’s final.

ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score and Updates, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Goa Host Bengaluru As Rivalry Reignites
FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC (Photo Credit: ISL)

Head coach Sergio Lobera will have a welcome selection dilemma on his hands, with Jahouh set to return and if Bedia and Boumous both are passed fit to play. Jahouh's return will immediately add to the quality in midfield and the sheer array of offensive arsenal in Lobera's disposal is staggering.

The likes of Ferran Corominas and Doungel have already opened their goal scoring accounts for the season, and if history is something to go by, there will be many more goals from the Goa team this season.

In defense, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena and captain Mandar Rao Dessai, looked solid and helped goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz keep a clean sheet.

As for Bengaluru, new signings Raphael Augusto and Ashique Kuruniyan have given good accounts of themselves on their club debuts. Augusto flourished in the central midfield alongside Dimas Delgado, while Ashique, despite operating from an unfamiliar left-back position, troubled the Highlanders backline time and again with his marauding runs.

Up top, Sunil Chhetri and Manuel Onwu's combination still seemed like work in progress and it may take some time for the two to operate optimally with each other.

As the two hotshots of the league spar on Monday, sparks will most certainly fly. Both Goa and Bengaluru will look to lay down the marker for the season with a statement win against a direct rival for the ultimate prize.
