ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score and Updates, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Goa Host Bengaluru As Rivalry Reignites

FC Goa cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC in their opening match of ISL 2019-20and that too without three of their key players. Edu Bedia and Hugo Boumous were out with injuries, while Ahmed Jahouh missed out due to a suspension. The replacements like new-signing Seiminlen Doungel, Manvir Singh stepped up. Bengaluru, on the other hand, could only muster a goalless draw against NorthEast United FC in their season opener. However, considering the number of chances they created against the Highlanders, it is only a matter of time before they assume their imperious self. LIVE STREAMING
The last five meetings between Goa and Bengaluru -
Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa – March 17, 2019 – 1-0
Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa – February 21, 2019 – 3-0
FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC – November 22, 2018 – 1-2
Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa – September 2, 2018 – 2-0
FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC – November 30, 2017 – 4-3
Who will come up on top tonight, Goa or Bengaluru? Or will it be the first-ever draw between the two sides!
Goa vs Bengaluru -
In head-to-head contests, the record is heavily in favour of Bengaluru. The two teams have met on five occasions in the past, with Bengaluru winning four times, while Goa triumphed only once.
.@FCGoaOfficial have kept 🖐🏻 clean sheets in their last 5⃣ home league matches.— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 28, 2019
Will the reigning #HeroISL champions end their streak by scoring at Fortress Fatorda? 🏟#GOABEN #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/jwQvn5APCM
Here's how @FCGoaOfficial and @bengalurufc line up for tonight's big game! 🤜🏻🤛🏻#GOABEN #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/WhhvlzGq0c— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 28, 2019
FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC (Photo Credit: ISL)
Head coach Sergio Lobera will have a welcome selection dilemma on his hands, with Jahouh set to return and if Bedia and Boumous both are passed fit to play. Jahouh's return will immediately add to the quality in midfield and the sheer array of offensive arsenal in Lobera's disposal is staggering.
The likes of Ferran Corominas and Doungel have already opened their goal scoring accounts for the season, and if history is something to go by, there will be many more goals from the Goa team this season.
In defense, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena and captain Mandar Rao Dessai, looked solid and helped goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz keep a clean sheet.
🗣| "Mandar, Brandon & I are very friendly to each other, but on 28th, there will be a war."@chetrisunil11 and co. are raring to go as reigning #HeroISL champions @bengalurufc take on last season's runners-up @FCGoaOfficial tonight! #GOABEN #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/7vVG8vPQgB
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 28, 2019
As for Bengaluru, new signings Raphael Augusto and Ashique Kuruniyan have given good accounts of themselves on their club debuts. Augusto flourished in the central midfield alongside Dimas Delgado, while Ashique, despite operating from an unfamiliar left-back position, troubled the Highlanders backline time and again with his marauding runs.
Up top, Sunil Chhetri and Manuel Onwu's combination still seemed like work in progress and it may take some time for the two to operate optimally with each other.
As the two hotshots of the league spar on Monday, sparks will most certainly fly. Both Goa and Bengaluru will look to lay down the marker for the season with a statement win against a direct rival for the ultimate prize.
