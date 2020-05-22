SLA vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction Belarus Premier League 2020, Slavia Mozyr vs Gorodeja: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Slavia Mozyr (SLA) will play host to Gorodeja (GOR) on Friday night in the upcoming fixture of Belarus Premier League 2020. The Belarus Premier League 2020 Slavia Mozyr vs Gorodeja match will be played at the Stadion Junost. Both teams have played 11 matches so far in the tournament and have nine points in their kitties. On the basis of goal difference, Slavia Mozyr are placed 12th and Gorodeja sit on the 13th spot.

The Belarus Premier League 2020 Slavia Mozyr vs Gorodeja match will kick off at 8.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Belarus Premier League 2020 SLA vs GOR Dream11 Tips and Predictions

In their last outing, Slavia were handed a 0-2 defeat by Shakhter Soligorsk. Whereas, Gorodeja lost to Zhodino 3-1.

Both the sides will eye to shine bright as they step into the dugout.

Belarus Premier League 2020 SLA vs GOR Dream11 Team

Kirill Pavluchek, Aleksandr Kotlyarov, Andrey Sorokin(VC), Francis Narh, Igor Tymonyuk, Yurii Pantia, Aleksandr Poznyak, Sergey Usenya, Mikhail Baranovski, Milan Joksimovic

Belarus Premier League 2020 Slavia Mozyr Probable Playing XI vs Gorodeja: Mikhail Baranovski, Yurii Pantia, Egor Potapov, Igor Tymonyuk, Vladislav Zhuk, Andrei Chukhley, Aleksandr Kotlyarov, Igor Costrov, Aleksandr Kotlyarov, Ilia Vasilevich, Francis Narh, Lazar Sajcic(C)

Belarus Premier League 2020 Gorodeja Probable Playing XI vs Slavia Mozyr: Artem Arkhipov, Lazar Sajcic, Dmitri Ignatenko, Aleksandr Poznyak, Sergey Usenya, Stanislav Sazonovich, Milan Joksimovic, Kirill Pavluchek, Andrey Sorokin, Dmitri Baiduk, Igor Dovgyallo