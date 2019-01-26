English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sleepless Son Admits to Fatigue After AFC Asian Cup Flop
The Koreans were stunned 1-0 in Abu Dhabi on Friday, once again failing to break a hoodoo dating back to 1960.
South Korea captain Son Heung-min said he had been running on empty after his country's shock Asian Cup quarter-final defeat by Qatar, blaming exhaustion and insomnia.
