SLO vs SPN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Euro 2020 match between Slovakia and Spain: Slovakia will travel to Seville to face Spain in their last Group stage fixture on Wednesday in UEFA European Championship 2020. The game will start at 09:30 pm (IST) and it will take place at the Estadio La Cartuja in Sevilla. The Group E of the Euro 2020 is still wide open as neither any team from this bracket has confirmed their spot for the next round nor gotten eliminated. Slovakia are currently placed at the second spot in the points table while Spain is placed at third place.

Spain is coming into this game after holding Poland for a 1-1 draw. On the other hand, Slovakia suffered a 0-1 loss at the hands of Sweden in their previous outing.

Ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Group E match between Slovakia and Spain; here is everything you need to know:

SLO vs SPN Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the SLO vs SPN match in India

SLO vs SPN Live Streaming

The match between SLO vs SPN is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

SLO vs SPN Match Details

The match between SLO vs SPN will be played on Wednesday, June 23, at the Estadio La Cartuja in Sevilla. The game will start at 09:30 pm (IST).

SLO vs SPN Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Alvaro Morata

Vice-Captain: Gerard Moreno

SLO vs SPN Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Unai Simon

Defenders: Marcos Llorente, Tomas Hubocan, Jordi Alba

Midfielders: Thiago, Koke, Robert Mak, Marek Hamsik

Forwards: Gerard Moreno, Alvaro Morata, Ondrej Duda

Slovakia vs Spain probable XI:

Slovakia Predicted Starting Line-up: Martin Dubravka; Peter Pekarik, Ľubomir Satka, Milan Skriniar, Tomas Hubocan; Juraj Kucka, Jakub Hromada; Lukas Haraslin, Marek Hamsik, Robert Mak; Ondrej Duda

Spain Predicted Starting Line-up: Unai Simon; Marcos Llorente, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba; Rodri, Thiago, Koke; Gerard Moreno, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata

