SLZ vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Champions League match between Salzburg and Bayern Munich: Bayern Munich travels to the Red Bull Arena as the Bavarians face Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg on February 17 from 1:30 am IST onwards. Munich come to this fixture after being handed a shocking 2-4 defeat by Bochum in Bundesliga action last week. Julian Nagelsmann’s side was stunned in the first half as they could not handle the swift attack by Bochum.

Salzburg won 2-1 over Rapid Wien in the Austria Bundesliga. Munich enter the clash as favourites despite the defeat in the domestic league. Fans here can check the SLZ vs BAY Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

SLZ vs BAY Telecast

The UEFA Champions League matches will be broadcast on Sony Network in India.

SLZ vs BAY Live Streaming

The match between SLZ vs BAY will be streamed on SonyLIV.

SLZ vs BAY Match Details

The match between SLZ vs BAY will be played on Thursday, February 17, at Red Bull Arena. The game will start at 1:30 am (IST).

SLZ vs BAY Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Robert Lewandowski

Vice-Captain: Thomas Muller

SLZ vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Philipp Kohn

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez, Nicola Sule, Oumar Solet, Rasmus Kristensen

Midfielders: Kingsley Coman, Joshua Kimmich, Brenden Aaronson

Strikers: Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski, Leroy Sane

Salzburg vs Bayern Munich probable XI:

Salzburg Predicted Starting line-up: Philipp Kohn (GK), Andreas Ulmer, Maximilian Wober, Oumar Solet, Rasmus Kristensen, Antoine Bernede, Mohamed Camara, Nicolas Capaldo, Brenden Aaronson, Karim Adeyemi, Noah Okafor

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting line-up: Sven Ulreich (GK), Lucas Hernandez, Nicola Sule, Dayot Upamecano, Benjamin Pavard, Joshua Kimmich, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnarby, Robert Lewandowski

