SMO vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction Belarus Premier League, Smolevichi Vs Gorodeja Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Smolevichi (SMO) will play host to Gorodeja (GOR) in their next Belarus Premier League fixture which will be held on Friday, June 5. The Belarus Premier League Smolevichi vs Gorodeja will begin at 10:30 pm. As far as the performance is concerned, Smolevichi have not been in best of their form. It is currently at the second last spot on the points table with a total of 4 points from 10 games. In their last match against Torp. Zhodino, the hosts were on the losing side after Torp managed to net two goals while SMO could only score one.

Gorodeja too have not been able to prove their mettle in the ongoing league. With 12 points from 11 games, GOR are on number. They have managed to win three games and have been on the losing side for five of them including the latest that they played against Neman Grodno. The winning team scored two goals while GOR could not manage a single goal.

The Belarus Premier League Smolevichi Vs Gorodeja will be played at the Ozerny Stadium, Smolevichi.

Belarus Premier League SMO vs GOR Dream 11 Captain: L Sajcic

Belarus Premier League SMO vs GOR Dream11 Vice Captain: A Butarevich

Belarus Premier League SMO vs GOR Dream11 Goalkeeper: A Gomelko

Belarus Premier League SMO vs GOR Dream11 Defenders: M Joksimovic, K Pavlyuchek, D Ignatenko

Belarus Premier League SMO vs GOR Dream11 Midfielders: A Sorokin, D Yaskovich, A Butarevich, K Kotov, E Barsukov

Belarus Premier League SMO vs GOR Dream11 Strikers: J Poe, L Sajcic

Belarus Premier League Smolevichi probable Playing XI vs Gorodeja: A Filtsov (GK), M Alibekov, Y Barsukov, A Butarevich, K Kotov, A Makarov, V Mukhamedov, I Rashchenia, A Turik, I Veras, E Zhevnerov

Belarus Premier League Gorodeja probable lineup vs Smolevichi: I Dovgyallo (GK), A Arkhipov, S Arkhipov, D Ignatenko, M Joksimovic, K Pavlyuchek, A Poznak, S Sazonovich, A Sorokin, S Usenya, D Yaskovich