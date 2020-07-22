SND vs KAW Dream11 Team Prediction J-League Vegalta Sendai vs Kawasaki Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Vegalta Sendai will lock horns with Kawasaki on Wednesday, July 22 for an upcoming match of the J League. The host team has only won one match in the league till now, while KAW is on top of its game. Both the teams have played a total of five matches.

SND is currently at number 11 spot with six points while KAW is at top of the table with 13 points. In its latest fixture, Vegalta Sendai ended the game with a draw with Consadole Sapporo after both of them scored two goals each. Kawasaki, on the other hand, had defeated Yokohama by 5-1 in its previous match.

J League Vegalta Sendai vs Kawasaki will commence from 4:00 PM at Yurtec Stadium Sendai.

SND vs KAW Dream11 Tips and Predictions, Vegalta Sendai vs Kawasaki J League Dream11 Team

J League SND vs KAW Dream 11 Prediction, Vegalta Sendai vs Kawasaki Captain: L Damiao

J League SND vs KAW Dream 11 Prediction, Vegalta Sendai vs Kawasaki Vice Captain: T Hasegawa

J League SND vs KAW Dream 11 Prediction, Vegalta Sendai vs Kawasaki Goalkeeper: Y Obata

J League SND vs KAW Dream 11 Prediction, Vegalta Sendai vs Kawasaki Defenders: K Noborizato, M Yamane, S Taniguchi

J League SND vs KAW Dream 11 Prediction, Vegalta Sendai vs Kawasaki Midfielders: Y Wakizaka, T Hasegawa, K Sekiguchi, R Michibuchi

J League SND vs KAW Dream 11 Prediction, Vegalta Sendai vs Kawasaki Strikers: A Ienaga, L Damiao, A Guedes

SND vs KAW J League Vegalta Sendai Probable XI vs Kawasaki: A Guedes, K Sekiguchi, R Michibuchi, Y Obata, T Ishihara, Y Hiraoka, K Yoshino, K Hachisuka, K Shiihashi, S Nagasawa, R Geramin

SND vs KAW J League Kawasaki Probable XI vs Vegalta Sendai: A Ienaga, L Damiao, Y Wakizaka, T Hasegawa, K Noborizato, M Yamane, S Taniguchi, S Jung, S Kurumaya, K Noborizato, Y Wakizaka