SNT vs AVE Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese League Santa Clara vs CD Aves Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Two of the teams placed in the bottom eight of the Primeira Liga score table, Sant Clara will be hosting CD Aves for a head-to-head clash in the ongoing Portuguese League. The Santa Clara vs CD Aves outing will take place at Estadio de Sao Miguel tonight on July 14. The Portuguese League SNT vs AVE match is scheduled to begin at 9.30pm IST on Tuesday.

The host, Santa Clara are placed at the 11th standing in the Portuguese League table, scoring 38 points in 31 matches with 10 victories altogether. The team have lost three matches back-to-back in the Portuguese League played against Sporting, Maritimo and Boavista, all by 0-1.

CD Aves, on the other hand, stand last at the 18th position with a score of 17 points in 31 matches. The team have won just five matches in the entire league. They won their last outing against Vitoria FC by 1-0.

SNT vs AVE Dream11 Tips and Predictions, Santa Clara vs CD Aves Portuguese League Dream11 Team

Portuguese League SNT vs AVE Dream 11 Prediction, Santa Clara vs CD Aves Captain: Costinha

Portuguese League SNT vs AVE Dream 11 Prediction, Santa Clara vs CD Aves Vice Captain: Rafael Ramos

Portuguese League SNT vs AVE Dream 11 Prediction, Santa Clara vs CD Aves Goalkeeper: Raphael Aflalo

Portuguese League SNT vs AVE Dream 11 Prediction, Santa Clara vs CD Aves Defenders: Joao Lucas, Fabio Cardoso, Pierre Sagna

Portuguese League SNT vs AVE Dream 11 Prediction, Santa Clara vs CD Aves Midfielders: Ruben Oliveira, Claudio Falcao, Rafael Ramos, Costinha, Anderson Carvalho

Portuguese League SNT vs AVE Dream 11 Prediction, Santa Clara vs CD Aves Strikers: Cryzan da-Cruz, Mehrdad Mohammadi

Portuguese League SNT vs AVE, Santa Clara Probable XI vs CD Aves: Marco Pereira, Joao Lucas, Fabio Cardoso, Joao Ricardo-Afonso, Pierre Sagna, Anderson Carvalho, Osama Rashid, Ze Manuel, Rafael Ramos, Costinha, Cryzan da-Cruz

Portuguese League SNT vs AVE, CD Aves Probable XI vs Santa Clara: Raphael Aflalo, Jailson Araujo, Bruno Morais, Oumar Diakhite, Luiz Fernando, Ruben Oliveira, Claudio Falcao, Ruben Macedo, Pedro Soares, Zidane Banjaqui, Mehrdad Mohammadi