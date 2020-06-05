SNT vs BRG Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese League Santa Clara Vs Braga Sporting Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Santa Clara will be facing in-form Braga Sporting in their upcoming fixture in Portuguese League on Friday, June 5. The Portuguese League Santa Clara Vs Braga Sporting fixture will kick off at 11:30 pm. In the Portuguese League 2020 standings, Santa Clara are struggling in the 10th slot. The hosts have so far managed to add 30 points next to their name. The last game Santa Clara played was against Gil Vicente. The result of the fixture ended in a draw as both the teams had managed to score one goal each. The Portuguese League Santa Clara Vs Braga Sporting game will be played at the Estadio de Sao Miguel, Ponta Delgada.

Braga Sporting are 3rd on the league table with 46 points in its kitty. They will be eyeing to continue their form in their upcoming away game. Braga Sporting faced Portimonense in the previous game. BRG managed to score three goals while the losing side only netted one.

Portuguese League 2020 SNT vs BRG Dream11 Tips and Predictions, Santa Clara Vs Braga Sporting Portuguese League Dream11 Team

Portuguese League SNT vs BRG Dream 11 Captain: F Trincao

Portuguese League SNT vs BRG Dream 11 Vice Captain: C Ramos

Portuguese League SNT vs BRG Dream 11 Goalkeeper: M Pereira

Portuguese League SNT vs BRG Dream 11 Defenders: B Wilson, B Viana, D Carmo, N Sequeira

Portuguese League SNT vs BRG Dream 11 Midfielders: Costinha, C Ramos, R Ramos

Portuguese League SNT vs BRG Dream 11 Strikers: F Trincao, R Horta, J Fernandes Paulinho

Portuguese League Santa Clara Probable XI vs Braga Sporting: Marco, Sanusi, Cardoso, Afonso, Ramos, Costinha, Chico, Rashid, Lincoln, Carlos, Santana

Portuguese League Braga Sporting Probable XI vs Santa Clara: Matheus, Viana, Silva, Carmo, Sequeira, Fransergio, Ricardo, Jaoa, Trincao, Horta, Paulinho