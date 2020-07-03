SNT vs MRT Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese Primeira Liga Santa Clara vs Maritimo Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Santa Clara will be up against Maritimo for the 30th match in the ongoing Portuguese League. The fixture will be played on Friday July 3 at the Estadio De Sao Miguel.

As far as performance is concerned both the teams seemed to be out of form. The host team are placed at number 10 on the points table with a total of 38 points from 29 matches, while Maritimo, on the other hand, are number 12 with 31 points next to their name with the same number of matches. In the last match, played on June 29, Santa Clara lost to Boavista by 1-0 whereas Maritimo defeated Benfica with 2-0 scoreline.

SNT vs MRT Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Captain: Pinho

Vice Captain: Santana

Goalkeeper: Marcelo

Defenders: Ricardo, Cande, Ramos

Midfielders: Xadas, Correa, Vukovic, Sansui

Strikers: Pinho, Alberto Jr, Santana

SNT vs MRT Portuguese League Santa Clara Probable XI vs Maritimo: Alberto-Jr, Santana, Sansui, Ricardo, Cande, Ramos, Marco, Cardoso, Afonso, Rashid, Lincoln

SNT vs MRT Portuguese League Maritimo Probable XI vs Santa Clara: Marcelo, Xadas, Correa, Vukovic, Pinho, Charles, Bebeto, Nanu, Pelagio, China, Junior