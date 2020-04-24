FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

So Much at Stake: Hugo Lloris Says Health Has Priority Over Football

File photo of Hugo Lloris. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

File photo of Hugo Lloris. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Hugo Lloris said that if the football leagues around the world need to be completed, it can be without fans.

Paris: France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris says resuming football leagues should not come at the expense of people's health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Talks are ongoing in leagues around the world as to when the season can restart. South Korea's K-League will kick off on May 8 in empty stadiums. The Bundesliga in Germany is discussing playing again on May 9.

Lloris says "there's so much at stake financially for clubs ... But above all of that there is health."

Lloris plays for Tottenham in the Premier League. The team has nine matches remaining this season.

Lloris says in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper that "if we have to finish the league without fans then we will."

But the World Cup champion adds that football remains totally secondary given the current situation.

