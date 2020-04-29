FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sobering Thought as Schalke 04 Hand Back 8,000 Litres of Beer

Image for representation purpose only. (Photo Credit: AFP)

Image for representation purpose only. (Photo Credit: AFP)

Veltins, who sponsor Schalke's stadium, will take back 8,000 litres of beer which was left over from the last home game

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 29, 2020, 11:08 PM IST
Share this:

Berlin: Schalke 04 are returning 8,000 litres of beer which has sat in tanks at their stadium since the German league halted in mid-March because of the coronavirus.

Veltins, who sponsor Schalke's stadium, will take back the beer which was left over from the last home game, a 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim on March 7.

The sobering news was confirmed by brewer Ludger Hoppelshaeuser, who is responsible for beer supply at Schalke's Veltins Arena, which has a capacity of 52,000 litres of ale for thirsty fans.

"Yes, we'll have the beer picked up," he told German daily Bild.

"But Schalke fans can be assured: when football with spectators is allowed again, the stadium's tanks will be filled to capacity with fresh beer."

The German Football League (DFL) hopes the Bundesliga can resume next month behind closed doors, but experts predict it will be months before fans will be able to watch live football again.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    22,982

    +972*  

  • Total Confirmed

    31,787

    +1,813*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,797

    +770*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,008

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 29 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,980,754

    +0*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,157,459

    +0*

  • Cured/Discharged

    957,094

    +0*  

  • Total DEATHS

    219,611

    +0*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres