English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Solskjaer Urges Martial to Follow Ronaldo's Footsteps
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has challenged Anthony Martial to fulfil his potential at Manchester United by following Cristiano Ronaldo's example.
(Image: MUFC/Twitter)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has challenged Anthony Martial to fulfil his potential at Manchester United by following Cristiano Ronaldo's example.
United announced on Thursday that the France striker had signed a new contract that commits him to the club until at least June 2024, with the option for a further year.
Martial, who is expected to recover from a minor training injury to play at Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday, has scored 10 goals this season, although he had gone more than a month without one before striking in the 3-1 FA Cup win at Arsenal on January 25.
Solskjaer, United's caretaker-manager, witnessed Ronaldo's transformation from raw teenager to world-class talent while at Old Trafford.
The Juventus forward, who joined United from Sporting Lisbon as an 18-year-old in 2003, spent six years with the club before joining Real Madrid.
Martial moved to Old Trafford from Monaco in 2015, aged 19, and has shown flashes of talent, without ever establishing himself as a consistent goalscorer.
Solskjaer believes the France forward has plenty of room for improvement and has urged him to look at the way Ronaldo developed.
"Cristiano was the best, the way he's changed to now, that's part of any player's development," said the interim United boss.
"You've got to model yourself on someone and you've got to have more challenges ahead of you. You can't just rely on what you do now.
"I speak about my experience at this club with Cristiano and what Anthony can achieve. I talk about Cristiano's career, what he's made, how he's got there."
Martial scored 17 goals in his first season with United, but has not matched that total since.
He endured a difficult campaign under Jose Mourinho last season, missing out on France's World Cup squad, and it seemed at one stage as if he might leave Old Trafford.
Martial Confidence
He appears to be playing with more confidence now, and Solskjaer sees the new contract as a sign of the club's faith in the forward.
"He's had some ups and downs at the club, he's been top scorer, he's been developing," said Solskjaer.
"Of course as a young lad moving abroad it's not easy but now he knows he's going to stay here for the coming future and I believe in him, I certainly believe in him.
"He's a fantastic finisher, with great ability. He's young, but he's intelligent, knows his football."
Solskjaer, a prolific striker for United between 1996 and 2007, is certain that Martial has the ability to become a 20-goal-a-season striker.
"He has the capability but I'd like him to make a few more runs in behind because he doesn't miss chances," he said.
"When he gets chances, he's a fantastic finisher, so he needs to get more chances. That's one of the things I keep telling him -- you've got to read and sniff wherever there's going to be a chance, and maybe some scruffy goals at times."
Solskjaer hopes that goalkeeper David de Gea will follow Martial in signing a new contract.
"The club are working on a few players," he said. "I don't know how far we are, but it's a statement from the club we want to keep our best players."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
United announced on Thursday that the France striker had signed a new contract that commits him to the club until at least June 2024, with the option for a further year.
Martial, who is expected to recover from a minor training injury to play at Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday, has scored 10 goals this season, although he had gone more than a month without one before striking in the 3-1 FA Cup win at Arsenal on January 25.
Solskjaer, United's caretaker-manager, witnessed Ronaldo's transformation from raw teenager to world-class talent while at Old Trafford.
The Juventus forward, who joined United from Sporting Lisbon as an 18-year-old in 2003, spent six years with the club before joining Real Madrid.
Martial moved to Old Trafford from Monaco in 2015, aged 19, and has shown flashes of talent, without ever establishing himself as a consistent goalscorer.
Solskjaer believes the France forward has plenty of room for improvement and has urged him to look at the way Ronaldo developed.
"Cristiano was the best, the way he's changed to now, that's part of any player's development," said the interim United boss.
"You've got to model yourself on someone and you've got to have more challenges ahead of you. You can't just rely on what you do now.
"I speak about my experience at this club with Cristiano and what Anthony can achieve. I talk about Cristiano's career, what he's made, how he's got there."
Martial scored 17 goals in his first season with United, but has not matched that total since.
He endured a difficult campaign under Jose Mourinho last season, missing out on France's World Cup squad, and it seemed at one stage as if he might leave Old Trafford.
Martial Confidence
He appears to be playing with more confidence now, and Solskjaer sees the new contract as a sign of the club's faith in the forward.
"He's had some ups and downs at the club, he's been top scorer, he's been developing," said Solskjaer.
"Of course as a young lad moving abroad it's not easy but now he knows he's going to stay here for the coming future and I believe in him, I certainly believe in him.
"He's a fantastic finisher, with great ability. He's young, but he's intelligent, knows his football."
Solskjaer, a prolific striker for United between 1996 and 2007, is certain that Martial has the ability to become a 20-goal-a-season striker.
"He has the capability but I'd like him to make a few more runs in behind because he doesn't miss chances," he said.
"When he gets chances, he's a fantastic finisher, so he needs to get more chances. That's one of the things I keep telling him -- you've got to read and sniff wherever there's going to be a chance, and maybe some scruffy goals at times."
Solskjaer hopes that goalkeeper David de Gea will follow Martial in signing a new contract.
"The club are working on a few players," he said. "I don't know how far we are, but it's a statement from the club we want to keep our best players."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Review: Asus ZenBook 13
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Review: Asus ZenBook 13
Friday 25 January , 2019 Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nick Jonas is Eyeing to Replace Ben Affleck as New Batman in DC's Upcoming Film
- Peranbu Movie Review: Mammootty is All Mellow and Mature in this Father-Daughter Drama
- Dabboo Ratnani Reveals How He Maintains the Exclusivity of His Celebrity Calendars
- All the PM's Men: UDAY, AYUSH, BHIM & Other Names Show the Modi Govt Loves Acronyms
- 'Palat, Simran!' Oh My God She Has AirPods in, She Can't Hear This Meme
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results