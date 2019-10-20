Take the pledge to vote

Some at Barcelona Didn't Want Neymar to Return: Lionel Messi Explains Why Transfer Fell Through

Lionel Messi revealed that some people in FC Barcelona did not want Neymar back at the club.

IANS

Updated:October 20, 2019, 1:21 PM IST
Some at Barcelona Didn't Want Neymar to Return: Lionel Messi Explains Why Transfer Fell Through
Lionel Messi said he would love Neymar back at Barcelona (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Barcelona: Spanish club FC Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has accused some of his club members at Camp Nou of being against re-signing Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

"We talk to Neymar often. We still have a WhatsApp group with Luis (Suarez)", Messi told Argentina's Radio Metro.

Barcelona had expressed their interest in bringing back Neymar from PSG this summer and the French side were also willing to offload him.

"It's difficult for him to come back, as he left here, many club members and people do not want him to come back. From a sporting point of view he would be wonderful, but the other view is also understandable. It is a bit difficult," Messi said.

He also shed light on his time at the club, saying he wants to stay at Barca but does not want a contract that binds him.

"It is true that Barcelona proposed a contract for life to me, but what I said was that I do not want a contract to bind me," he said.

"I want to be fine to perform, to play and continue fighting for objectives. Being here can be for life, but not with a contract," he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer a part of Real Madrid and, thus, will not be taking part in the El Clasico where his rivalry with Messi reached epic proportions over the years.

"It's strange [Ronaldo not being in La Liga]. It was good when Cristiano Ronaldo was there" Messi said.

"He made the Clasico much more special, he gave more value to La Liga as well," he added.

