CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#Diwali
Home » News » Football » 'Sometimes Heat of The Moment Gets The Best of Us'- Cristiano Ronaldo After Getting Dropped From Chelsea Game
2-MIN READ

'Sometimes Heat of The Moment Gets The Best of Us'- Cristiano Ronaldo After Getting Dropped From Chelsea Game

By: Sports Desk

Edited By: Suramya Kaushik

News18.com

Last Updated: October 21, 2022, 10:24 IST

Manchester

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo (Credit: AP)

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo (Credit: AP)

After move against Tottenham Hotspur, Cristiano Ronaldo released a statement through his social media accounts stating that he often tries to live and play respectfully and further tries to set an example but sometimes the heat of the moment get’s the best of him

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo opened up after being dropped from the club’s upcoming Premier League fixture against Chelsea. The United chose to drop Ronaldo for Saturday’s fixture after his move against Tottenham Hotspur,  wherein he left the pitch before the final whistle.

After Ronaldo walked out before the final whistle, his action quickly garnered controversy as many former players and fans questioned his move. However, Ronaldo released a statement through his social media accounts stating that he often tries to live and play respectfully and further tries to set an example but sometimes the heat of the moment get’s the best of him.

ALSO READ: Aston Villa Sacks Manager Steven Gerrard After Fulham Defeat

Ronaldo said, “As I’ve always done throughout my career, I try to live and play respectfully towards my colleagues, my adversaries and my coaches. That hasn’t changed. I haven’t changed. I’m the same person and the same professional that I’ve been for the last 20 years playing elite football, and respect has always played a very important role in my decision making process.”

“I started very young, the older and most experienced players examples were always very important to me. Therefore, later on, I’ve always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented. Unfortunately that’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment get’s the best of us,” Ronaldo further added.

He further mentioned that he is working hard with the team and looks forward for everyone to be together again.

“Right now, I just feel that I have to keep working hard in Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for everything in any given game. Giving in to the pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester United, and united we must stand. Soon we’ll be together again,” Ronaldo concluded his statement.

Ronaldo and United’s journey so far has been quite on and off as first there was question on his fitness. Then recently, United’s manager Erik Ten Hag had spoken in the favour of Ronaldo, stating that he would like him to continue with United beyond the winter transfer window. However, it will be seen whether Ronaldo gets the chance to take on field after Chelsea game on Saturday (October 22) or not.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Sports Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news, opinions and photos from the wide world of sport. Follow @News18Sport...Read More

Tags:
first published:October 21, 2022, 10:24 IST
last updated:October 21, 2022, 10:24 IST