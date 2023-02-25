'Sometimes I Want to Kill': Lisandro Martinez Admits he Struggles to Control His Aggression

When Lisandro Martinez arrived at Manchester United, doubts were raised whether the Argentine could be a success as a centre back in the Premier League given his height. His initial few days with the club were surely unforgettable after a horror start to the season but since manager Erik ten Hag has led a steady revival which has put Manchester United on the brink of a winning their first ever silverware in six years.

Martinez played under Ten Hag at Ajax in Netherlands and the manager brought the centre back with him to Old Trafford as part of his plans. The 25-year-old hasn’t disappointed becoming one of the top defenders in the league currently which has seen Man United jump to the third spot in the Premier League standings, just five behind leaders Arsenal.

Also Read: Sergio Aguero Accidentally Reveals Which Club Lionel Messi Wants to Sign For Next

Martinez has made 34 appearances across competitions and been key to their impressive run. In an interview, he reveals that the immense passion for the game some times makes it difficult for him to rein in his aggression.

“Yeah, it is hard … it is really hard. Sometimes I want to kill but you have to control as well. I think it’s our culture from Argentina - we are passionate," Martinez told The Telegraph.

“Football, for us, is everything so that is why we always give everything of us. I remember when I was really young, like four or five, I start to fight and I start to cry when I lose. So it is something we have in the blood, we have in the heart," he added.

Since joining Man United, Martinez has picked up four yellow cards and knows how often he comes close to being sent off due to his challenges. “I can do it, otherwise I will be suspended every game. You have to be clever," he added.

Man United left back Luke Shaw has praised is teammate, describing him as a ‘monster’.

Also Read: Manchester United’s ‘Too Small’ Lisandro Martinez Silences His Critics

“I could see his qualities, feel the passion that he brings, how aggressive he is. With the ball he’s so composed. There was obviously a lot of question over his height at the start, which, for me, was nonsense, really. He’s an amazing player and still really young. He’s only going to get better and better," Shaw told the PA news agency.

Read all the Latest Sports News here