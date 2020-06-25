SOU vs ARS Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2019-20, Southampton vs Arsenal Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Arsenal will hunt for their first Premier League 2019-20 post lockdown win when they travel to Southampton on June 25, Thursday. The Premier League 2019-20 Southampton vs Arsenal will be hosted at the St. Mary’s Stadium. Southampton, in their last outing, defeated Norwich City 3-0. On the other hand, Arsenal were handed disappointment by Brighton 2-1. The Premier League 2019-20 Southampton vs Arsenal will kick off at 10:30 pm. Football enthusiasts can watch the live broadcast on Star Sports. The Premier League 2019-20 Southampton vs Arsenal live streaming is on Disney + Hotstar VIP.

Premier League 2019-20 SOU vs ARS Dream11 Team News, Predictions

Shane Long is expected to feature from the first whistle. He has returned after recovering from a back injury. Meanwhile, Moussa Djenepo is serving suspension.

Arsenal have a long injury list to look into ahead of the game. Goalkeeper Bernd Leno,Pablo Mari, Calum Chambers, Lucas Torreira, Gabriel Martinelli and Cedric Soares are on the treatment table.

David Luiz serves the last of his two-game ban, but Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Granit Xhaka are back in full training.

Premier League 2019-20 SOU vs ARS Dream 11 Prediction, Southampton vs Arsenal captain: Aubameyang

Premier League 2019-20 SOU vs ARS Dream 11 Prediction, Southampton vs Arsenal Vice captain: Saka

Premier League 2019-20 SOU vs ARS Dream 11 Prediction, Southampton vs Arsenal Goalkeeper: Martinez

Premier League 2019-20 SOU vs ARS Dream 11 Prediction, Southampton vs Arsenal Defenders: Bellerin, Stephens, Bednarek, Tierney

Premier League 2019-20 SOU vs ARS Dream 11 Prediction, Southampton vs Arsenal Midfielders: Saka, Hojbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Ceballos

Bundesliga SOU vs ARS Dream 11 Prediction, Southampton vs Arsenal Strikers: Aubameyang, Ings

Premier League 2019-20 Southampton possible starting lineup vs Arsenal: McCarthy; Valery, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Redmond; Ings, Obafemi

Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal possible starting lineup vs Southampton: Martinez; Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Tierney; Ceballos, Guendouzi, Saka; Pepe, Nketiah, Aubameyang