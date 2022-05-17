Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will continue its title charge in the Premier League on Wednesday as they travel to St Mary’s Stadium to take on Southampton in their next game.

The touring team won its second domestic title over the weekend as they defeated Chelsea on penalties to lift their first FA Cup title in 16 years. They won League Cup in February and are aiming to finish the season with four trophies in their cabinets, having qualified for the UEFA Champions League final.

Meanwhile, the host team was defeated 0-3 by Brentford in their most recent game. However, they had 10 days to prepare for this game, and the Saints will be desperate to put up a brave display against the Reds after winning only one of their previous 11 games in all competitions.

Liverpool will head into this game as favourites. However, their FA Cup victory came at a cost as several of their star players picked up injuries, including their talismanic striker Mohamed Salah and veteran defender Virgil van Dijk, and the Saints will fancy their chances against a weaker Liverpool team.

Ahead of the Premier League encounter between Southampton and Liverpool, here is all you need to know:

SOU vs LIV Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Premier League match between Southampton and Liverpool.

SOU vs LIV Live Streaming

The match between Southampton and Liverpool is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar App.

SOU vs LIV Match Details

The match between Southampton and Liverpool will be played on Wednesday, May 18, at St Mary’s Stadium. The game between Southampton and Liverpool will start at 12:15 am (IST).

SOU vs LIV Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Jota

Vice-Captain: Keita

SOU vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Defenders: Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Matip, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Ward-Prowse, S. Armstrong, Keita, Jones

Strikers: Adams, Jota

Southampton vs Liverpool starting line-ups:

Southampton Predicted Starting XI: Forster; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud; Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, S. Armstrong; Adams, Broja

Liverpool Predicted Starting XI: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Konate, Tsimikas; Jones, Henderson, Keita; Jota, Firmino, Diaz

