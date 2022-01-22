SOU vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Southampton and Manchester City: Southampton are set to play host to the reigning Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday in their next game domestic match at the St Mary’s.

The Saints recorded a 3-1 victory over Wolves in their last league match and will look to continue their winning march against league leaders.A victory in this game will help Southampton in re-entering the top ten on the EPL table. They are currently sitting at the 12th spot on the table with 24 points from 21 games.

The visiting team, on the other hand, has won their last 13 games on a trot and will be highly motivated to continue their winning juggernaut this weekend.Man City are coming into this game after handing European champions Chelsea a 1-0 defeat on January 15.

The last timethe two teams met,Southampton managed to steal a point from City by playing out a goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium.

Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Southampton and Manchester City; here is all you need to know:

SOU vs MCI Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Premier League match between Southampton and Manchester City.

SOU vs MCI Live Streaming

The match between Southampton and Manchester City is available to be streamed live on Hotstar+Disney App.

SOU vs MCI Match Details

The match between Southampton and Manchester City will be played on Saturday, January 22, at St. Mary’s Stadium. The game between Southampton and Manchester City will start at 11:00 pm (IST).

SOU vs MCI Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: De Bruyne

Vice-Captain: B Silva

SOU vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Walker, Cancelo, Bednarek, Salisu

Midfielders: De Bruyne, B Silva, Ward-Prowse

Strikers: Sterling, Jesus, Broja

Southampton vs Manchester City starting line-ups:

Southampton Predicted Starting XI: Forster; Bednarek, Lyanco, Salisu; Walker-Peters, Diallo, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Perraud; Adams, Broja

Manchester City Predicted Starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, B. Silva; Jesus, Foden, Sterling

