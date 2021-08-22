SOU vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Southampton and Manchester United: Southampton will look to get back on track after a 3-1 loss to Rafa Benitez’s Everton in the opening match. In their second outing of the 2021-22 Premier League season, they will be up against Manchester United on Sunday evening at St Mary’s. Ralph Hasenhuttl will look to make a few changes in order to positively claim three points against the Red Devils who thumped Leeds United 5-1 in their season opening match.

Southampton are in their 10th straight season and the team’s recent finishes in England’s top flight are of a very big concern for the club’s management and supporters. The Saints finished 17th, 16th and 15th in three of their last four campaigns and with a couple of extremely important players moved in search of new pastures, their run this season might be challenging as well.

The club has spent money on signing the likes of Adam Armstrong and Romain Perraud. Armstrong already was on the scoresheet in the season opener last weekend. But Everton responded with three second-half goals to record a 3-1 win, which means they will have to endure an uphill task on Sunday.

SOU vs MUN Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Paul Pogba

Vice-Captain: Mason Greenwood

SOU vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Defenders: Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw

Midfielders: Paul Pogba, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Bruno Fernandes

Strikers: Mason Greenwood, Adam Armstrong

Southampton vs Manchester United probable XI:

Southampton Predicted Starting line-up: Alex McCarthy, Tino Livramento, Jan Bednarek, Mohammed Salisu, Romain Perraud, Theo Walcott, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Moussa Djenepo, Che Adams, Adam Armstrong

Manchester United Predicted Starting line-up: David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Fred, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood

