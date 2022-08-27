SOU vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s (August 27) Barclays Premier League 2022 match between Southampton and Manchester United: Manchester United will look to build on their emphatic victory over Liverpool when they head to the St. Mary Stadium to take on Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, August 27. United defeated their bitter rivals 2-1 on Monday. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford netted twice at Old Trafford to help United to secure their first win of the season.

United’s latest acquisition Casemiro could take the field against Southampton.

Meanwhile, Southampton have managed to accumulate four points from two games against Leeds United and Leicester City to cling onto the11th place in the standings. The Saints have not beaten Manchester United in the Premier League since January 2016, and their last home league victory over the Red Devils was in 2003. They will be desperate to end their losing streak against United and steal important points from them.

Ahead of the match between Manchester United and Southampton; here is everything you need to know:

SOU vs MUN Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Manchester United vs Southampton Premier League 2022 match.

SOU vs MUN Live Streaming

The Premier League 2022 match between Manchester United and Southampton is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

SOU vs MUN Match Details

The MAN vs SOU match will be played at the St. Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, on Saturday, August 27, at 5:00 pm IST.

SOU vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-Captain: Jadon Sancho

Suggested Playing XI for SOU vs MUN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Goalkeepers: Alex Mcarthy

Defenders: Raphael Varane, Mohammed Salisu, Moussa Djenepo, Tyrell Malacia

Mid-fielders: James Ward-Prowse, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Che Adams

Manchester United vs Southampton Possible Starting XI:

Manchester United Predicted Line-up: David de Gea (Gk), Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Scott McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford

Southampton Predicted Line-up: Alex Mcarthy (Gk), Kyle Walker-Peters, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Mohammed Salisu, Moussa Djenepo, James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia, Joe Aribo, Mohammed Elyounoussi, Adam Armstrong, Che Adams

