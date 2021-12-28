SOU vs TOT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur: Southampton will play host to Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League fixture on Tuesday at St. Mary’s Stadium. The match between Southampton and Tottenham is set to kick off at 8:30 pm (IST) and fans can catch the live action from the contest on the Star Sports Network.

Southampton ended their winless streak in Premier League on Sunday by registering a 3-2 win over West Ham. Following their Boxing Day victory, they have moved to the 14th spot on the table and will hope to continue their progress against the Spurs when they face them at home in the midweek.

Meanwhile, it looks like Antonio Conte has finally managed to get things under control with Spurs as they have extended their unbeaten streak to six games in the Premier League. They have won four out of their last six games and will come into this fixture after registering a 3-0 win over London rivals Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur; here is all you need to know:

SOU vs TOT Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Premier League match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur.

SOU vs TOT Live Streaming

The match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur is available to be streamed live on Hotstar+Disney App.

SOU vs TOT Match Details

The match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur will be played on Tuesday, December 28, at St. Mary’s Stadium. The game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur will start at 8:30 pm (IST).

SOU vs TOT Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Harry Kane

Vice-Captain: Eric Dier

SOU vs TOT Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Caballero

Defenders: Bednarek, Salisu, Dier, Rodon

Midfielders: Hojbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Diallo

Strikers: Kane, Alli, A. Armstrong

Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur starting line-ups:

Southampton Predicted Starting XI: Caballero; Valery, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud; S. Armstrong, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Djenepo; Adams, A. Armstrong

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting XI: Lloris; Tanganga, Dier, Rodon; Doherty, Ndombele, Hojbjerg, Davies; Alli, Bergwijn; Kane

