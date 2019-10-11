Sourav Ganguly Launches Campaign for ATK ahead of New ISL Season
ATK will be gunning for a record third title when they kick-off the new season against Kerala Blasters On October 20.
Sourav Ganguly (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Kolkata: Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK have launched a campaign ahead of the sixth season with co-owner and former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly at the heart of it.
The ISL Season 6 is all set to start from October 20 with ATK, taking on Kerala Blasters FC in the season-opening game.
ATK is back with their Season 1 winning coach, Antonio Habas who got them their maiden title and stars like Pritam Kotal and Roy Krishna who will look to help them clinch the trophy for a record third time.
কলকাতার গলি গলি তে আছে ফুটবল। কলকাতার রক্তে দৌড়ায় ফুটবল। কলকাতার #TrueLove 💘 ফুটবল। কলকাতা রেডি! আর আপনি? #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/u9drN2EVx9
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 9, 2019
In the Star Sports campaign, ATK's new look is captured and the TVC is part of Star Sports' larger campaign named #TrueLove which is all about celebrating fans' love for the beautiful game of football, a statement said.
The TVC takes an interesting view on how ATK is not just a team but it's a state where fans are so passionate about football that the fans are thoroughly updated.
Ganguly signs off saying, "Eikhane Dada ami na, ATK" which literally translates to, Sourav Ganguly is not the dada, but ATK as a team is.
Currently, ATK is at par with Chennaiyin FC as both the teams have won two titles each to date, thus giving the Kolkata based team, a chance to create history by winning their third title.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Reunites with 'Vegas Baby' Nick Jonas After Wrapping up The Sky Is Pink Promotions
- ‘Lo Chali Main’: Renuka Shahane Just Had a ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ Moment and Twitter is LOLing
- Nokia 6.2 Launched in India at Rs 15,999: Everything You Need to Know
- Eden Hazard Cannot Be a Cristiano Ronaldo Replacement for Real Madrid, Feels Arsene Wenger
- Vodafone Idea Says Their Customers Don’t Have to Bother About IUC With Unlimited Calls