Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Sourav Ganguly Launches Campaign for ATK ahead of New ISL Season

ATK will be gunning for a record third title when they kick-off the new season against Kerala Blasters On October 20.

IANS

Updated:October 11, 2019, 5:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sourav Ganguly Launches Campaign for ATK ahead of New ISL Season
Sourav Ganguly (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Kolkata: Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK have launched a campaign ahead of the sixth season with co-owner and former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly at the heart of it.

The ISL Season 6 is all set to start from October 20 with ATK, taking on Kerala Blasters FC in the season-opening game.

ATK is back with their Season 1 winning coach, Antonio Habas who got them their maiden title and stars like Pritam Kotal and Roy Krishna who will look to help them clinch the trophy for a record third time.

In the Star Sports campaign, ATK's new look is captured and the TVC is part of Star Sports' larger campaign named #TrueLove which is all about celebrating fans' love for the beautiful game of football, a statement said.

The TVC takes an interesting view on how ATK is not just a team but it's a state where fans are so passionate about football that the fans are thoroughly updated.

Ganguly signs off saying, "Eikhane Dada ami na, ATK" which literally translates to, Sourav Ganguly is not the dada, but ATK as a team is.

Currently, ATK is at par with Chennaiyin FC as both the teams have won two titles each to date, thus giving the Kolkata based team, a chance to create history by winning their third title.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram