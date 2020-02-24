South Korea Postpones Football Season over Coronavirus: K-league
K-league have postponed the start of the new football season, which was due to start this weekend, due to the coronavirus outbreak in South Korea.
South Korea's K-league (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Seoul: South Korea's K-league on Monday postponed the start of the new football season in the face of the growing novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.
"The K-league has decided to temporarily postpone the start of the 2020 K-league season until the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak eases," it said in a statement.
This year's edition of the 12-team competition -- whose current champions are Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors -- had been due to kick off this weekend.
"This is a measure to protect the health and safety of the citizens and our players with the highest priority against the outbreak of the COVID-19 which has entered a serious phase," the K-league said after an emergency board meeting.
Authorities have so far confirmed 763 cases of novel coronavirus in South Korea, most of them linked to Shincheonji, a controversial religious sect, and seven deaths -- five of them patients at the same hospital.
Matches featuring Daegu FC, based in the city that is the epicentre of the South Korean outbreak, and nearby Pohang Steelers, had already been delayed.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Want Netflix For Just Rs 5 For a Month? You May Get Lucky Ahead of Disney Plus Launch
- Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan Get Emotional Seeing Daughter Shweta Organise Her Fashion Show
- Arti Singh Wishes Happy Birthday to Her 'Jigar Ka Tukda' Karan Singh Grover on Instagram
- Desi Cricket Fans Roast Team India With Brutal Memes After Crushing Defeat Against New Zealand
- Is The Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha Coming to India Soon? This is The Biggest Hint Yet That it is