South Korea vs Ghana Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for South Korea vs Ghana, FIFA World Cup, November 28

South Korea and Ghana will face off in an intriguing Group H fixture on Monday. Ghana are facing the possibility of an early exit from the World Cup if they lose against South Korea. They narrowly lost their previous match against Portugal 3-2. But they will take heart from that performance and believe that they can defeat the Asian giants. South Korea displayed their defensive prowess against the higher-ranked Uruguay. A draw against the South American nation was a good result for Paulo Bento’s side. They now must collect maximum points against Ghana in order to progress to the knockout round.

Hwang Hee-­chan is a major doubt for Monday’s clash. Hee-­chan’s absence shouldn’t cause too much trouble for South Korea and ideally they should be able to register a comfortable victory against Ghana.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Ahead of the riveting FIFA World Cup match between South Korea and Ghana, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between South Korea and Ghana be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between South Korea and Ghana will be played on November 28.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between South Korea and Ghana be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between South Korea and Ghana will be played at the Education City Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between South Korea and Ghana begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between South Korea and Ghana will begin at 6:30 pm IST, on November 28.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between South Korea and Ghana?

The FIFA World Cup match between South Korea and Ghana will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between South Korea and Ghana?

The FIFA World Cup match between South Korea and Ghana will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

South Korea vs Ghana Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Son Heung­-min

Vice-Captain: Inaki Williams

Suggested Playing XI for South Korea vs Ghana Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Kim Seung-gyu

DEF: Seidu Alidu, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Dijku, Kim Min­-Jae

MID: Hwang In­-Beom, Lee Jae-­Sung, Jeong Woo-­Yeong, Thomas Partey

ST: Son Heung­-min, Inaki Williams

South Korea: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon­-Hwan, Kim Min­-Jae, Kim Young-­Gwon, Kim Jin­Su, Son Jun-­Ho, Hwang In­-Beom, Lee Jae-­Sung, Jeong Woo-­Yeong, Hwang Hee-­chan, Son Heung­-min

Ghana: Lawrence Ati Zigi; Seidu Alidu, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Dijku, Baba Rahman; Thomas Partey, Abdul Samed; Osman Bukari, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew; Inaki Williams

Read all the Latest Sports News here