South Korea vs Portugal Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs

South Korea and Portugal will face-off in a blockbuster Group H fixture on Friday. It is a must-win game for Paulo Bento’s side. After playing a draw against the higher-ranked Uruguay, South Korea lost a thriller against Ghana. But South Korea can still progress to the last-16 if they win their match against Portugal and other results go their way.

However, it won’t be easy as Portugal are playing some great football in this World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal have already qualified for the knockout round by winning both their matches and are in red-hot form. Fernando Santos’ side would want to win their last group game as well and send a clear message to their last-16 opponents.

South Korean forward Hwang Hee-Chan has missed the opening two matches because of an injury and it remains to be seen if Paulo Bento will play him against Portugal.

Ahead of the riveting FIFA World Cup match between South Korea and Portugal, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between South Korea and Portugal be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between South Korea and Portugal will be played on December 2.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between South Korea and Portugal be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between South Korea and Portugal will be played at the Education City Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between South Korea and Portugal begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between South Korea and Portugal will begin at 8:30 pm IST, on December 2.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between South Korea and Portugal?

The FIFA World Cup match between South Korea and Portugal will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between South Korea and Portugal?

The FIFA World Cup match between South Korea and Portugal will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

South Korea vs Portugal Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Son Heung­-min

Vice-Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Suggested Playing XI for South Korea vs Portugal Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Diogo Costa

DEF: Joao Cancelo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Kim Min­-Jae

MID: Hwang In­-Beom, Lee Jae-­Sung, Jeong Woo-­Yeong, William Carvalho

ST: Son Heung­-min, Cristiano Ronaldo

South Korea Predicted Starting XI: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon­-Hwan, Kim Min­-Jae, Kim Young-­Gwon, Kim Jin­Su, Son Jun-­Ho, Hwang In­-Beom, Lee Jae-­Sung, Jeong Woo-­Yeong, Hwang Hee-­chan, Son Heung­-min

Portugal Predicted Starting XI: Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro; Ruben Neves, William Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao

