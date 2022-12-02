South Korea vs Portugal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Coverage

After a goalless draw in their opening fixture, Korea Republic were part of a thrilling 3-2 loss against Ghana. This match was a rollercoaster ride, to say the least. The Korean bravely came back from 2-0 down to level things before an M Kudus strike eventually sealed the deal for the Black Stars.

It was utter chaos as Korea Republic orchestrated wave after wave of attack but couldn’t break through Ghana’s stubborn defence. The match wasn’t bereft of any drama as Paulo Bento received a red card from referee Anthony Taylor after the match got over.

The Lisbon-born coach was furious as the referee blew the final whistle, believing that his side should have been given time to take a corner from the resulting deflection. Son Heung-Min and Co will have to put that behind them as they take on Portugal.

The Portuguese side have been exceptional this term, with Bruno Fernandes pulling the strings in the middle of the park. Their attacking prowess has been on full display as the trio of Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao and Joao Felix have all had a substantial impact on the field.

What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Korea Republic vs Portugal be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Korea Republic and Portugal will take place on December 2, Friday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Korea Republic vs Portugal be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Ghana and Uruguay will be played at the Education City Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Korea Republic vs Portugal begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Ghana and Uruguay will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Korea Republic vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Ghana vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Korea Republic vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Ghana vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Korea Republic vs Portugal Possible Starting XI:

Korea Republic Probable Starting Line-up: Kim S-G, Kim M-H, Kim M-J, Kim Y-G, Kim J-S, Hwang I-B, Jung, Lee K-I, C Kwon, Son Heung-Min, Cho G-S

Portugal Probable Starting Line-up: D Costa, J Cancelo, Pepe, R Dias, R Guerreiro, R Neves, W Carvalho, B Fernandes; B. Silva, J Felix, R Leao

