Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Football
1-min read

South Korean Court Orders Compensation for Cristiano Ronaldo No-show During Friendly

Cristiano Ronaldo stayed on bench during Juventus' friendly with K-League all-stars team in Seoul last year.

AFP

Updated:February 4, 2020, 5:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
South Korean Court Orders Compensation for Cristiano Ronaldo No-show During Friendly
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Seoul: A South Korean court ordered a local promoter Tuesday to compensate fans for Cristiano Ronaldo's no-show at a friendly match in Seoul last year.

The Juventus star stayed on the bench throughout a 3-3 draw with a K-League all-stars team at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in July, despite rounds of appeals from a sell-out crowd of 65,000.

Match promoter The Fasta had run adverts heavily featuring the Portuguese striker.

Tickets -- priced from 30,000 won ($25) to 400,000 won -- sold out in less than three minutes, with many eager to see the 34-year-old superstar in action.

Two fans sued The Fasta, accusing it of false advertising, and the Incheon District Court ruled the promoter should pay them 371,000 won each, the South's Yonhap news agency reported.

No order was made against Ronaldo or his club.

South Korean fans' frustration has led to the coining of an online phrase, "acting like Ronaldo", to criticise someone who only seeks benefits without fulfilling promised action.

"If he had played just for 10 minutes, everyone would have walked home happy," one user wrote on the country's largest portal site Naver.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram