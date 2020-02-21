Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

South Korea's K-League Postpones Matches over Coronavirus Fears

South Korea reported 52 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and in response have postponed next week's opening home matches for Daegu FC and Pohang Steelers.

Reuters

Updated:February 21, 2020, 12:59 PM IST
Daegu FC and Pohang Steelers (Photo Credit: Facebook)

The South Korean top-flight said on Friday it had postponed next week's opening home matches for Daegu FC and Pohang Steelers due to a surge of coronavirus cases in the southeastern region.

After a meeting of league executives and representatives from the 12 clubs, the K-League said Daegu's season opener against Gangwon FC on Feb. 29 and Pohang's meeting with Busan IPark on March 1 would be played later in March or in June.

South Korea reported 52 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Friday, taking the national total to 156, the majority in Daegu, the country's fourth-largest city.

The virus outbreak has killed more than 2,200 people in China after originating late last year in Wuhan.

"We all recognize the gravity of the situation regarding COVID-19," K-League Secretary General Han Woong-soo was quoted as saying by Yonhap.

"Home openers for teams in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province will be played at later dates."

The region is also home to Sangju Sangmu, who are scheduled to host their first league match against Daegu on March 7.

