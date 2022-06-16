Bengaluru-based South United Football Club (SUFC) unveiled its Football Academy in Bengaluru today. Located in the heart of Bengaluru, the South United Football Academy is poised to be one of the best football academies in the country. The Academy caters to players right from the age of three onwards. It has three Elite Youth Teams in the Under-13, Under-15, and Under-18 categories, which will also compete in the I-League. Through the Academy, South United looks to churn out national-level talent and contribute to the future of Indian Football.

South United also believes that one of the main purposes of the SUFC Academy is to create a more integrated community for football in Bengaluru. This place is beyond just an Academy – it is a culture that must be built along with the people around it.

SUFC – Redefining What a Football Academy Is!

The Academy aims at identifying, developing, and retaining talented young footballers while providing them with the right learning environment for growth. South United takes equal responsibility in the upbringing of its players and wants to develop sharp minds through its footballing programme. It believes in creating an atmosphere that caters to discipline, the right attitude, and a professional approach both on and off the field.

This Football Academy has state-of-the-art infrastructure that includes all-weather 11-a-side, 6-a-side, and 3-a-side turfs, all within the same facility. It also has a Gym, a Medical Room, an AV Room, a Running Track, a Sandpit, Dressing Rooms and Lockers, an Ice Bath, a Steam Bath, a Caf , and several other sports facilities that players can avail of. The Academy also has an experienced team of licensed and professional coaches who provide age-specific training to the players. Players will also have access to Sports Psychologists, Sports Physiotherapists, and Sports Nutritionists who are dedicated to the growth of every athlete who joins the Academy.

Building a Complete Pathway for Athletes

At the SUFC Academy, players will be able to grow from the Junior Development Programme to the Youth Development Programme to the Elite Development Programme. The Academy players can then try out for SUFC’s Elite Youth Teams and even SUFC’s Main Team.

The Football Academy will be a platform for big clubs to scout talented footballers. It will be a place where players can get selected for the National squad or picked up by top ISL and I-League teams. The Academy aims to be one of the finest talent-building academies in the country.

The South United Academy is also constantly expanding its connections within and outside the country. The product, the infrastructure, and the team are what set the Academy apart. Through its vast network and strategic partnerships, South United is creating an academy model that will flourish in the country.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.