Southampton vs Manchester City EFL Cup Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Southampton vs Manchester City Match Live?

Southampton will host Manchester City for the high-stakes EFL Cup quarter-final on January 12. Pep Guardiola’s side have lifted the trophy on four separate occasions since 2018 and will be the overwhelming favourites to triumph on Thursday.

With holders Liverpool and Premier League leaders Arsenal knocked out, few would bet against Manchester City. Kalvin Phillips is in line to start against Southampton. Moreover, Guardiola rested the likes of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne in Sunday’s FA Cup clash against Chelsea. It remains to be seen if Haaland and De Bruyne will take the field on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Nathan Jones’ Southampton will be aiming to cause an upset in front of their home crowd. They will be without their centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap who is sidelined due to a knee injury. Southampton’s new signing Mislav Orisic could make his debut against The Citizens.

Ahead of the match between Southampton and Manchester City, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the EFL Cup match between Southampton and Manchester City be played?

The EFL match between Southampton and Manchester City will be played on January 12, Thursday.

Where will the EFL Cup match between Southampton and Manchester City be played?

The EFL match between Southampton and Manchester City will be played at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton.

At what time will the EFL Cup match between Southampton and Manchester City begin?

The EFL match between Southampton and Manchester City will begin at 1:30 am IST, on January 12.

Which TV channels will broadcast the EFL Cup match between Southampton and Manchester City?

The EFL match between Southampton and Manchester City will be telecast on Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the EFL Cup match between Southampton and Manchester City?

The EFL match between Southampton and Manchester City will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

Probable Starting Line-up:

Southampton Probable Starting Line-up: Bazunu; Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Salisu; Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Perraud; Edozie, A. Armstrong; Adams

Manchester City Probable Starting Line-up: Ortega; Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Ake; De Bruyne, Phillips, Gundogan; Mahrez, Alvarez, Grealish

