Southampton's Shock Win Over Manchester City Breaks Premier League's TV Viewing Record

Southampton vs Manchester City, which was played at the St Mary's Stadium on Sunday, has broken the TV viewing record by becoming the most-watched Premier League game on free-to-air TV.

BBC said that it's broadcast of Southampton vs Manchester saw a record audience of 5.7 million, setting a new record in Premier League's TV viewing history.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic when the fans are not allowed to cheer their teams from the stadium, TV viewing has been their only option.

This record is BBC's follow-up to its record-setting FA Cup match that saw Manchester United beat Norwich City. Last week, BBC recorded an impressive 6.4 million viewers for United's FA Cup game, making it the most watched football game since the sport returned from coronavirus shutdown.

For all those people who tuned in for Southampton vs Manchester City, there was a surprise as the Saints inflicted a 1-0 defeated on the former champions.

Che Adams's spectacular first Southampton goal was enough for them as they stopped Pep Guardiola's men from finding the back of the net to condemn them to their third straight away loss.

The loss also got Guardiola an unwanted personal record as this is the first time in his glittering career that his team has lost three straight away games.

In total, City have now suffered nine losses in the season in the league alone.

Guardiola was unhappy with the overall performance of his team as the Citizens created a number of chances but failed to find the goals that would have given them the win.

"We are leading in goals. We create a lot of chances. We are a team who concede less, no team conceded as few chances as us but we lost a lot of games.

"It's difficult even for me to find a reason why but you have to insist and talk about the game, the way they play and try to be more, concede as less as possible and up front score," he said to Daily Mail.

Guardiola called for improvement after the game.

"We played really well, but it was a little bit the résumé of this season. We make one mistake, they punish us.

"We need to improve because it happened many times this season."